‘A fantastic asset to Dundee’: Readers react to latest Eden Project images

The latest images of the Dundee Eden Project have prompted a mixed response from people in the city.

New CGI pictures of the £130 million project were released this week ahead of a planning application being submitted at the end of the month.

It’s hoped the attraction, which will be funded by a mixture of private and public sources, will be open to the public by the end of 2026.

The project also includes plans for live music, art, and food, beverage and retail spaces.

And readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views.

Alan Reilly was among those praising the attraction and what it could bring to Dundee.

He said: “The one in Cornwall is simply amazing. I understand another one is being built in Morecome in Lancashire too.

“[The Dundee Eden Project] is being funded by several sources including Dundee Uni and a major charity. It’s not coming from money that could have been spent on typical council services.

“If Dundee wants to aspire to be more than a ‘peh’, pint and fitba city it needs as many new major attractions as possible.”

Tony Carlin added: “Cities of a similar size all over the UK would be falling over themselves to attract something like this to their areas.

“Eden Cornwall has been transformational for that particular part of the country and will do the same for Dundee, I have no doubt. Huge congratulations to all involved.”

And Shona Hay said: “The Eden Project will be amazing and a fantastic asset to Dundee.

“A city must continue to grow, evolve and bring in tourists or it stagnates, dies and loses investment .

“If we don’t have attractions we don’t have visitors or new investment meaning the sectors which rely on tourism die, reducing employment.”

However not everyone was as enthusiastic, with some questioning if the ambitious project would ever become a reality.

James Wallace said: “This is another skyscraper hotel at the Waterfront dream.

Alastair Kinnear added: “All these ‘vanity projects’ to attract visitors to Dundee are all very well but how about spending some money on improving social housing in Dundee.”

The projected number of visitors to the Dundee Eden Project is around 500,000 a year, with the attraction expected to be self-sufficient after the build.