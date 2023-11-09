Alex Jakubiak insists he’s got ‘more to give’ as Dunfermline hit man finds feet at East End Park

After missing out on a pre-season at East End Park, it was always going to take Alex Jakubiak time to get up to speed at Dunfermline.

The 27-year-old kept himself fit over the summer but signed in September having not played much football.

Jakubiak “feels the difference” in games now after starting three of Dunfermline’s last four.

Even after last week’s win over Morton, he isn’t taking that starting berth for granted due to the depth of the squad.

That was further boosted this week by the return of Matty Todd for Friday night versus Dundee United – and Kane Ritchie-Hosler the week before that.

Alex Jakubiak: We’ll see what team the manager selects

“We’ve got a good quality of squad and team, so I don’t think it’s going to be ‘we’ve won the game, play the same team’,” said Jakubiak.

“I reckon the games coming up, there’s a lot of boys coming back from injury and I think we’re going to need different players for different games.

“We’ll see what team the manager selects.

“For me, coming here, I wanted to play games and as a player you want to start games.

“The first few coming off the bench, I was still working my fitness up because I didn’t have a pre-season with the team.

“I’m delighted to start games, I’m enjoying it. I still think I’ve more to give, there’s more to come.

“I definitely feel like I’m getting stronger, getting sharper in training and I can feel the difference in games as well.”

Unbeaten Dundee United up next

The Pars are looking to make it back-to-back Friday night victories when Dundee United visit East End Park.

Jim Goodwin’s side go into the match day still unbeaten in the Championship, though that came under threat early in the season when it took a 93rd-minute equaliser to deny Dunfermline all three points.

Pars manager James McPake said that the game has little bearing on Friday’s match after several changes to personnel on both sides since – including former Dundee striker Jakubiak.

It’s going to be difficult to become the first team to inflict defeat on United but it is the kind of matches Jakubiak wanted to play in when he chose to sign for Dunfermline.

“They’re unbeaten and they’re top of the league for a reason,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a really difficult test.

“We’re looking forward to it, these are the games that you want to be playing in and the teams that you want to beat. We’re looking forward to it.”