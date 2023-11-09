Alex Jakubiak insists he’s got ‘more to give’ as Dunfermline hit man finds feet at East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Jakubiak insists he’s got ‘more to give’ as Dunfermline hit man finds feet at East End Park

The striker has had a run in the team recently after working his way back to match sharpness.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak has started three of the last four matches. Image: SNS.
After missing out on a pre-season at East End Park, it was always going to take Alex Jakubiak time to get up to speed at Dunfermline.

The 27-year-old kept himself fit over the summer but signed in September having not played much football.

Jakubiak “feels the difference” in games now after starting three of Dunfermline’s last four.

Even after last week’s win over Morton, he isn’t taking that starting berth for granted due to the depth of the squad.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

That was further boosted this week by the return of Matty Todd for Friday night versus Dundee United – and Kane Ritchie-Hosler the week before that.

Alex Jakubiak: We’ll see what team the manager selects

“We’ve got a good quality of squad and team, so I don’t think it’s going to be ‘we’ve won the game, play the same team’,” said Jakubiak.

“I reckon the games coming up, there’s a lot of boys coming back from injury and I think we’re going to need different players for different games.

“We’ll see what team the manager selects.

Alex Jakubiak in action for Dunfermline in the win over Morton. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“For me, coming here, I wanted to play games and as a player you want to start games.

“The first few coming off the bench, I was still working my fitness up because I didn’t have a pre-season with the team.

“I’m delighted to start games, I’m enjoying it. I still think I’ve more to give, there’s more to come.

“I definitely feel like I’m getting stronger, getting sharper in training and I can feel the difference in games as well.”

Unbeaten Dundee United up next

The Pars are looking to make it back-to-back Friday night victories when Dundee United visit East End Park.

Jim Goodwin’s side go into the match day still unbeaten in the Championship, though that came under threat early in the season when it took a 93rd-minute equaliser to deny Dunfermline all three points.

Pars manager James McPake said that the game has little bearing on Friday’s match after several changes to personnel on both sides since – including former Dundee striker Jakubiak.

It’s going to be difficult to become the first team to inflict defeat on United but it is the kind of matches Jakubiak wanted to play in when he chose to sign for Dunfermline.

“They’re unbeaten and they’re top of the league for a reason,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a really difficult test.

“We’re looking forward to it, these are the games that you want to be playing in and the teams that you want to beat. We’re looking forward to it.”

