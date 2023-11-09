Dundee United trip to Inverness moved for TV as BBC pick January clash for coverage

Dundee United’s trip to Inverness in January has been picked for live TV coverage.

The Tangerines were set to face ex-Tannadice hero Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Jags on Saturday, January 13, but will now travel to the Highland capital on Friday, January 12.

The match, which is set to kick off at 7:45pm, will be broadcast live on TV by BBC Scotland.

Ferguson has overseen a turnaround in the Caley Jags’ fortunes since taking charge.

He led his side to a 1-1 draw at Tannadice on November 4 and has collected eight points from his four games in the dugout.

The Everton legend said after the match he believes United will win the Championship.

United remain unbeaten in the league, which they lead by four points from Raith Rovers.