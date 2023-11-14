Children with cancer getting real hair wigs thanks to Tayside salon star Charlie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Children with cancer getting real hair wigs thanks to Tayside salon star Charlie

The multi-award winning hairstylist, who runs salons in Dundee and Perth, was named Scottish ambassador for The Little Princess Trust in October.

By Poppy Watson
Charlie Taylor and Phoebe Mullen, 8, who donated 17 inches of her long red hair to the Little Princess Trust. Image: Kim Cessford/Charlie Taylor
Charlie Taylor and Phoebe Mullen, 8, who donated 17 inches of her long red hair to the Little Princess Trust. Image: Kim Cessford/Charlie Taylor

Tayside hairdresser Charlie Taylor is on a mission to inspire locals to donate their long locks to make wigs for children experiencing hair loss.

The multi-award winning stylist, who runs salons in Dundee and Perth, was named Scottish ambassador for The Little Princess Trust in October.

The UK charity creates real hair wigs for young people suffering from cancer and other hair loss-related illnesses.

The trust was founded in 2006 by Wendy and Simon Tarplee, who lost their daughter Hannah to cancer.

It creates more than 2,000 hand-made wigs every year.

The charity also helps to fund childhood cancer research projects.

Charlie in her salon on the Nethergate in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As an ambassador for The Little Princess Trust, Charlie will help to raise funds for the charity and encourage more people to donate their hair.

Having seen the devastating impact of hair loss first-hand, she says it is a cause that is close to her heart.

Her salons have facilitated dozens of hair donations for the charity over the years.

She said: “I run a hair loss clinic so I am very aware of the effects of not having hair.

“I don’t think people realise until they’ve not got hair just how big a part of their identity it actually is.

“I think during Covid people started to realise a bit more that hairdressers and their hair looking nice was something they couldn’t take for granted anymore.”

‘Hair loss is very distressing’

“One of the first things people did after Covid was rush out and get their hair done again – it was at the top of everyone’s list.

“That was a little insight into what it is like not to have your hair done.

“But to not have any hair is a whole different thing all together.”

She added: “Even just the physical aspect of watching your hair go – when you wake up in the morning and there is hair on your pillow, or you have a shower and the hair gathers around the drain – is very distressing.

“It affects people’s wellbeing, self-confidence and how they feel about themselves.”

Charlie and Phoebe. Image: Charlie Taylor

Who can donate their hair to the Little Princess Trust?

Charlie says the ideal length of a hair donation is 12 inches or longer, while the minimum length of hair that can be accepted is seven inches.

The hair must also be in good condition, however it can be coloured.

She said: “We just plait it up, go for the chop, put it in a bag and send it off to the charity.

“From there, these wigs get literally hand made.”

It takes around 16 individual donations to create one wig.

Each wig takes 60 hours to make – around two weeks – and costs £700.

They are made available to children and young people up to the age of 24.

Charlie and client Ripa, who has the ideal hair length for those wishing to donate to the Little Princess Trust. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Some may wonder why real hair, as opposed to cheaper, synthetic hair, is needed for the wigs.

Charlie, who lives in Perth, explained: “It is important to have real hair because unfortunately you cannot put any heat appliances on synthetic hair.

“For example, if it is a teenage girl and she wants to have a nice hairstyle like everyone else, maybe put a wave through it, she can’t, because the minute you put any kind of heat on synthetic hair it just melts.

“Whereas real hair you can basically do anything to it.”

Real hair wigs also last several years longer than their synthetic counterparts, are easier to take care of and look more natural.

Logan Reid, 11, from Fife, donated his hair to the Little Princess Trust last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Since being named an ambassador for The Little Princess Trust, Charlie’s salons have already facilitated six hair donations.

In January, she and the charity ambassadors for England, Wales and Northern Ireland will get together to arrange a series of fundraising events across the UK in 2024.

Speaking about the year ahead, she said: “I think it is an exciting charity and I think I’m a very good fit for it. It just feels right.”

Anyone wishing to donate their hair to the Little Princess Trust can read the step-by-step guide on their website here.

More from Dundee

The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University to spend £800,000 removing Raac from building
Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
Perthshire murder trial — husband accused of killing said he held wife ‘to the…
Flooding in Angus
Roads flooded and school shuts early as Storm Debi hits Tayside and Fife
Katie Stewart rare illness
Dundee mum, 34, who's forced to pull coin-sized pieces of cartilage from nose every…
2
The crash on Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Person taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Olympia chiefs neglected fire safety guidance for eight years before closure
7
Bob Servant is back in the bright lights with his final book before retirement. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive extracts from new Bob Servant book reveal wit and wisdom of Broughty Ferry's…
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers caught with drugs in stolen car in Dundee
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall.
Hundreds turn out for run in memory of Dundee hero Liz McColgan’s late husband
Pic Alan Richardson. (www.pix-ar.co.uk) Dundee CR0045725 Dundee marked Remembrance Day with a parade from the High School down Reform Street Followed by an 11am two-minute silence held at the Garden of Remembrance, St Mary's Church Nethergate. Followed by a wreath were laying by representatives of the Armed Forces, Veterans, Cadets, Lord Provost Bill Campbell and dignitaries to remember those who fell
In pictures: Dundee honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Conversation