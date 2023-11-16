Dundee landlord hits out at huge 20m phone mast outside pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee landlord hits out at huge 20m phone mast outside pub

The pole and a large cabinet have been installed just yards from the front door of the Craigie Bar.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Craigie Bar mast anger
Graham Bradley and Janine Plummer with the mast outside the Craigie Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee landlord has hit out over a huge 20-metre mast just yards from the front door of his pub.

The mast and a large cabinet were installed outside the Craigie Bar – formerly the Cutty Sark – on Kingsway East this week.

Graham Bradley, who runs the bar, claims he was never told about plans to install the mast.

Although communications firms must notify the council, most masts like these do not need planning permission.

Craigie Bar mast a anger
The 20m mast is directly outside the pub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The mast towers over the Craigie Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Graham fears the positioning of the mast will put an end to the beer garden he has outside in the summer.

He said: “I took over the bar in January 2022 and spent £100,000 renovating it before opening in June last year.

“I have got the pub looking great inside and outside, and now this mast has been put up on the pavement right at the front door.

“I received no notification at all from anyone, including Dundee City Council – who I lease the building from – that this was to be sited here.

Mast outside Craigie Bar ‘leaves no room for beer garden’

“The mast leaves no room whatsoever for the beer garden to happen in the future.

“The beer garden was hugely popular for many months over the summer.

“It will cost be thousands in lost revenue if I can’t have that again next year.”

Bar manager Janine Plummer said: “We had great plans to make the outside of the bar look fantastic for Christmas.

“Now there seems to be no point at all on spending money on decorating it with this mast right at our door.”

Janine also fears the mast will prove to be an obstacle for those using the pavement.

Craigie Bar mast anger
Graham and Janine with the large cabinet on the street outside the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The mast is now a prominent landmark. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The mast and cabinet as viewed from inside the pub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “If someone parks their mobility scooter outside the pub, there will no longer be any room for anyone to get past if they are pushing a pram, for example.”

The mast – one of dozens across Dundee that the local authority has received notice of this year – was installed by Clarke Telecom on behalf of mobile telecommunications operator CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd.

A letter sent to councillors for the area in March this year said: “As part of CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd continued network improvement programme, there is a specific requirement for an installation at the pavement verge of Kingsway East to ensure that the latest high quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area of the Pitkerro.”

Height of 20m mast ‘essential to ensuring 4G and 5G coverage’

And it added: “The proposed height of up to 20m is essential in order to ensure the latest 4G and new 5G technologies are provided in the Pitkerro area.”

The developer considered six other sites in the area but discounted them for various reasons – mostly relating to “the close proximity of nearby properties” and concerns the equipment would be “visually intrusive and negatively impact the residential dwellings”.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Mobile phone masts do not generally require planning permission, instead developers are required to notify the council in advance of their intention to erect a mast.

“The council was notified of this mast in June of this year.

“Officers are looking into the matter raised regarding the neighbour notification.”

The developer has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

A staff member of Black Rooster Peri Peri standing across from Discovery Point in Dundee.
Black Rooster restaurant chain owned by football boss eyes Dundee move
Fiona Leslie is raising money for Siobhan's Trust. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perthshire orchestra fundraiser hopes to raise £20,000 for war-torn Ukraine
The jury was shown CCTV from Tesco Riverside in Dundee, one of the last times Michelle Lizanec was seen alive.
Lizanec murder trial - Body of Perthshire mum found ‘jammed’ inside airing cupboard
Carl O'Brien (centre) and Tracie Currie admitted racially abusing First Minister Humza Youaf.
Pair sentenced for racially abusing Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
7 Dundee Olympia revelations since closure of crisis-hit centre
7
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known at Alison's. Image: Google.
Drugs pair set up £290k cannabis farm in vacant Dundee social club
The company admitted a health and safety breach over the accident.
Fife worker choked unconscious in horrific conveyor belt entrapment
Dundee Winterfest 2022.
Dundee Winterfest organiser confirms big wheel and ice rink scrapped as event downsized
4
The entrance to the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Details emerge of roof leak at Dundee Olympia as frustration grows over lack of…
3

Conversation