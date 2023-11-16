The 4 Perthshire hospitals that have NEVER been inspected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

The 4 Perthshire hospitals that have NEVER been inspected

The lack of inspections at the four Perthshire hospitals, and Dundee Dental Hospital, has been labelled 'deeply concerning'

By Morag Lindsay
St Margaret;s Hospital, Auchterarder, exterior
St Margaret's in Auchterarder is among four Perthshire hospitals which have not been inspected by Healthcare Improvement Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

New figures have revealed four hospitals in Perthshire have not been inspected during the lifetime of the independent watchdog.

St Margaret’s Hospital in Auchterarder and the community hospitals in Crieff, Blairgowrie and Pitlochry have never been scrutinised by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS).

The body, set up in 2011, has yet to inspect Dundee Dental Hospital either.

They are among 36 hospitals across Scotland which HIS has never got round to visiting.

Another 29 – including sites in Tayside and Fife – have not been inspected in the last five years.

Pitlochry community hospital exterior
Pitlochry Community Hospital has not been visited by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

The figures were obtained in a freedom of information request to Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the lack of hospital inspections was “deeply concerning” for patients in Perthshire.

“Inspections play a vital role in ensuring that patients and staff in NHS Tayside know that their hospital is operating as safely as possible,” he said.

“It is particularly shocking to see these figures emerge at a time when our NHS in Tayside is under immense pressure and facing the prospect of a truly terrifying winter period.”

Mr Fraser challenged health secretary Michael Matheson to “get a grip” of the situation in NHS Tayside.

Murdo Fraser MSP in Scottish Parliament
Murdo Fraser MSP said the lack of hospital inspections in Perthshire was ‘deeply concerning’. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

“He must guarantee that hospitals in Tayside that have never – or not recently – been inspected, will be as a matter of urgency,” he added.

Lower risks at smaller hospitals

NHS Tayside did not want to comment and referred The Courier to Health Improvement Scotland.

The Scottish Government said Healthcare Improvement Scotland functioned independently of Holyrood and it was up to it to decide which sites to visit and how frequently.

The 65 sites which have not been inspected in the last five years – if at all – amount to more than half of the current number of working hospitals in Scotland.

Crieff Community Hospital exterior
Crieff Community Hospital has not been inspected.

The Randolph Wemyss Hospital in Buckhaven, Fife, is among the 36 which have never been inspected.

Two other Fife hospitals – St Andrews and Cameron Hospital, Windygates, have not been inspected in the last five years.

Nor has the Whitehills Community Care Centre in Forfar.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland insisted it was targeting resources where they are most needed.

The watchdog said inspections had not been carried out at smaller hospitals where the risks are deemed to be lower.

Blairgowrie community hospital exterior
Smaller hospitals, such as Blairgowrie, are said to pose fewer risks.

A spokesperson said: “Taking account of changing risks and service pressures since the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been adapting our inspection process to continue to provide robust public assurance that is reflective of, and responsive to, the service pressures currently faced by the NHS in Scotland.”

HIS said it analysed data regularly in order to identify issues and adapt its inspection focus accordingly.

The spokesperson added: “Hospitals that haven’t been inspected in the last five years are smaller community or acute hospitals where available data and intelligence placed these sites at a lower risk rating.

“Our current inspection process is much broader than previous inspection approaches, considering a complex and comprehensive range of factors that impact on safety and quality of care, to provide assurance to patients and the public, and support ongoing improvements in care.”

Conversation