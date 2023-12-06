Eight-storey student flats block at former Dundee nightclub set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Eight-storey student flats block at former Dundee nightclub set for approval

The old Liquid building could be demolished to make way for more than 200 rooms.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Plans for an eight-storey student flat development on the site of a former Dundee nightclub are set to go before councillors. Image: DC Thomson/Scott Hobbs Planning.
A block with 215 bedrooms could be built where the old Liquid building currently stands.

The plans are to go before councillors at a planning committee on Monday with the bid recommended for approval.

The proposals, submitted by Newtide Investments Limited, would see the old nightclub on South Ward Road – next to Fat Sam’s – demolished.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage are included in the proposals.

The former Liquid nightclub in Dundee city centre.

A statement, submitted to Dundee City Council by Scott Hobbs Planning, stressed that Dundee’s student population is growing but there is a shortage of purpose-built student accommodation to meet demand.

The statement said: “To ensure the major universities in Dundee continue to attract students from all over Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world, the council must ensure that there is always a sufficient supply to meet the potential demands of the student population.

“Currently this is not the case.”

Before Liquid, the club was called Mardi Gras.

The statement said Dundee has seen a 20% rise in its student population between 2017 and 2022.

Research from the developers found Dundee has 14,570 students living away from home, meaning there is an “unmet demand” of 9,544 students unable to access purpose-built student accommodation.

The proposals first emerged last July before a public consultation was held.

The former nightclub – Liquid – closed in 2018 and the site has been vacant ever since.

Objections

In total, three letters were received objecting to the proposal.

Concerns raised included a lack of parking, overprovision of student accommodation, the loss of the nightclub, conflict caused by noise from nearby Fat Sam’s and Club Tropicana, as well as the size of the building.

However, the council has stressed there are “no material considerations” that would justify the refusal of planning permission, adding there is a demand for student accommodation and the development will help create a “diverse community.”

Conversation