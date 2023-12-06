Eight-storey student flats block at former Dundee nightclub set for approval

Plans for an eight-storey student flat development on the site of a former Dundee nightclub are set to go before councillors.

A block with 215 bedrooms could be built where the old Liquid building currently stands.

The plans are to go before councillors at a planning committee on Monday with the bid recommended for approval.

The proposals, submitted by Newtide Investments Limited, would see the old nightclub on South Ward Road – next to Fat Sam’s – demolished.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage are included in the proposals.

A statement, submitted to Dundee City Council by Scott Hobbs Planning, stressed that Dundee’s student population is growing but there is a shortage of purpose-built student accommodation to meet demand.

The statement said: “To ensure the major universities in Dundee continue to attract students from all over Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world, the council must ensure that there is always a sufficient supply to meet the potential demands of the student population.

“Currently this is not the case.”

The statement said Dundee has seen a 20% rise in its student population between 2017 and 2022.

Research from the developers found Dundee has 14,570 students living away from home, meaning there is an “unmet demand” of 9,544 students unable to access purpose-built student accommodation.

The proposals first emerged last July before a public consultation was held.

The former nightclub – Liquid – closed in 2018 and the site has been vacant ever since.

Objections

In total, three letters were received objecting to the proposal.

Concerns raised included a lack of parking, overprovision of student accommodation, the loss of the nightclub, conflict caused by noise from nearby Fat Sam’s and Club Tropicana, as well as the size of the building.

However, the council has stressed there are “no material considerations” that would justify the refusal of planning permission, adding there is a demand for student accommodation and the development will help create a “diverse community.”

The bid will go before councillors at a planning committee on Monday.