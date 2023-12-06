Huge stash of parcels including PlayStation and trainers dumped in Dunfermline woods

A huge stash of parcels including a PlayStation and trainers have been found dumped in woods in Fife – just weeks before Christmas.

Four sacks of what appeared to be undelivered parcels were found in trees off Robertson Road in Dunfermline, close to Queen Margaret Hospital.

The items were destined for addresses in Edinburgh and Penicuik.

It is unclear how long the pile – which had been partially covered by the weekend snowfall – had been there or what firm delivery firm they belonged to.

Dunfermline North councillor Gavin Ellis made the discovery on Sunday.

He informed the police – who have since removed the items.

Mr Ellis told The Courier: “I couldn’t quite believe it at first, as I had thought it was a case of someone having fly-tipped a load of rubbish.

“But as I cleared away the snow it was instantly clear that it was a stash of parcels that had been dumped.

“There were four sacks that were full of items and I’d estimate there to be at least 100 items, if not more.

Parcels found dumped in Dunfermline bound for Edinburgh and Penicuik

“Some had eBay on them, others were training shoes, and one of the boxes was marked up as PlayStation.

“There were also several boxes of furniture including a self-assembly bookcase.

“They all had either Edinburgh or Penicuik addresses on them so there must be a lot of people still waiting for their items to arrive.

“It’s still a mystery as to how they ended up dumped and certainly it’s a concern.

“I informed the police and they arrived shortly after and took everything away.”

Police Scotland confirmed that an investigation was now underway.

A force spokesperson said: “Around 1pm we received a report of large number of parcels having been found at Whitefield Road near to the junction with Robertson Road in Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”