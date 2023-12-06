Huge stash of parcels including PlayStation and trainers dumped in Dunfermline woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Huge stash of parcels including PlayStation and trainers dumped in Dunfermline woods

Four sacks of the goods were found by a councillor just weeks before Christmas.

By Neil Henderson
The huge stash of undelivered parcels found dumped in a Dunfermline woodland.
The huge stash of undelivered parcels found dumped in a Dunfermline woodland. Image: Gavin Ellis

A huge stash of parcels including a PlayStation and trainers have been found dumped in woods in Fife – just weeks before Christmas.

Four sacks of what appeared to be undelivered parcels were found in trees off Robertson Road in Dunfermline, close to Queen Margaret Hospital.

The items were destined for addresses in Edinburgh and Penicuik.

It is unclear how long the pile – which had been partially covered by the weekend snowfall – had been there or what firm delivery firm they belonged to.

Dunfermline North councillor Gavin Ellis made the discovery on Sunday.

He informed the police – who have since removed the items.

The snow covered pile of parcels found in woods in Dunfermline.
The snow-covered pile of parcels found in woods in Dunfermline. Image: Gavin Ellis

Mr Ellis told The Courier: “I couldn’t quite believe it at first, as I had thought it was a case of someone having fly-tipped a load of rubbish.

“But as I cleared away the snow it was instantly clear that it was a stash of parcels that had been dumped.

“There were four sacks that were full of items and I’d estimate there to be at least 100 items, if not more.

Parcels found dumped in Dunfermline bound for Edinburgh and Penicuik

“Some had eBay on them, others were training shoes, and one of the boxes was marked up as PlayStation.

“There were also several boxes of furniture including a self-assembly bookcase.

“They all had either Edinburgh or Penicuik addresses on them so there must be a lot of people still waiting for their items to arrive.

Dunfermline North Councillor, Gavin Ellis.
Dunfermline North councillor Gavin Ellis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s still a mystery as to how they ended up dumped and certainly it’s a concern.

“I informed the police and they arrived shortly after and took everything away.”

Police Scotland confirmed that an investigation was now underway.

A force spokesperson said: “Around 1pm  we received a report of large number of parcels having been found at Whitefield Road near to the junction with Robertson Road in Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

 

More from Fife

The crash happened at the Gallatown Roundabout in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Road closed and person taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash
'Sexual predator' David Cosgrove with stepdaughter Hannah on a family holiday in 2017. Image: Supplied.
Fife peeper's brave victim slams sentence for sick stepdad who removed bathroom lock to…
Flooding near Arbroath......not a day for pigs flying but wading. Image: Paul Reid
Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow…
Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had attacked six years earlier.
Freed sexual predator handed ‘call me’ note to past victim in Perth shop
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Allan Bryant pleads for screaming woman to come forward
Allan Bryant: Dad of missing Glenrothes man says 'screaming' woman could be crucial to…
The Simpsons at St Andrews gold club.
The Simpsons visit 'St Andrews' in new Scottish episode
The area covered by the Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain
18-hour warning of heavy rain for Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire and Fife
The minivan being taken away after the A985 crash. Image: David Wardle
Pensioner taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A985 in Fife
Ian Rodger called 999 to report his hamster was under the floorboards.
Fife loner phoned 999 to tell police his hamster was stuck under floorboards