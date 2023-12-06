STEVE FINAN: Basic services are facing cuts in Dundee – why should vanity projects survive?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Basic services are facing cuts in Dundee – why should vanity projects survive?

"On the wet and windy Monday of this week I saw no cyclists, no wheelers, and very few walkers."

The proposed Bell Street active travel hub. Image: Dundee City Council
By Steve Finan

I’ve been looking into the details of the latest streets in which Dundee City Council proposes to install walking, wheeling and cycling lanes.

With time on my hands I had a look at the area in question, around the forthcoming Bell Street Car Park Active Travel hub.

I varied my visits – rush hour, lunchtimes, mornings, afternoons. There were a few cyclists and wheelchair users/scooters, but not many.

On the wet and windy Monday of this week I saw no cyclists, no wheelers, and very few walkers.

This is pitifully unscientific, I admit.

But – install cycle racks at the car park and hope hordes of cyclists suddenly appear? That’s also pretty unscientific.

I made these visits because I’d wondered just how desperately these paths are needed.

There was troubling news last week to make that question very pertinent.

Shona Robison is about to impose unprecedented cuts to public services.

What savings will Dundee be forced into?

Scotland’s deputy First Minister and finance secretary Shona Robison speaks during First Minster’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The grant for the travel hub is £14 million, but the project’s total cost is quoted as £16m.

Is the city to pay the £2m shortfall? If not, where is it coming from?

I’d like the council to explain. Reveal exactly how much Dundee has to pay in the financial years 2024/25 and 2025/26.

Because £2m is a significant outlay in a year financially tighter than any for three decades.

Every council service, every council-run project, every council employee – if their funding stops, or they’re made redundant, they’ll react with fury if £2m was splurged on a few street surfaces instead.

Remember the Big Noise Douglas and Grey Lodge Settlement anger? That, but multiplied many times.

What will Dundee City Council prioritise?

This anger will come from your constituents, Dundee City Council.

Your voters in your town reacting to your priorities.

Councillors, in your self-congratulatory fug you are unable to see that the proposed level of spending on paths isn’t proportionate and isn’t being done in a sensible timeframe.

You drench your pet projects with cash and beggar others.

Continuing to buy shiny gewgaws when there’s no food in the house is how a child would act; you don’t seem to have an adult in the room to point that out.

Any reasonable person should question how a shrinking budget is spent when old people require care, we desperately lack affordable housing, the DCA is struggling, and the education system is in meltdown.

The timescale of the path plans needs a re-think. Bank the grants for a few years. Any reasonable person, or government body, will applaud the fiscal shrewdness.

Councillors, with this tunnel vision you are acting like gilded fools who see only the ideological value of winning an argument, not the tangible value of a responsible truth.

I ask again, a simple question that will enable council tax payers to come to an informed opinion: how much of Dundee’s money will be spent on walking/wheeling/cycle paths in the next two years?

