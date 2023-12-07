Dundee Winterfest bosses considered two new attractions before axing 2023 event

Winterfest chiefs considered two new attractions in Dundee before pulling the plug on its 2023 offering.

Emails released to The Courier, under Freedom of Information legislation, reveal M&N Events looked at introducing a Christmas tree/ice maze and a roller disco to its downsized offering at Slessor Gardens.

It later focused on developing plans for activities in the city centre instead.

These included:

Two Winterfest stalls selling food and two children’s rides, open between 11pm and 6pm daily, near the penguin statues at the Overgate

Four Winterfest stalls selling crafts between 10am and 6pm daily at an unspecified site referred to as the ‘D area’; the idea of putting up a 22-metre “mini” wheel in this area was also mooted

Three stalls on the left-hand side of City Square selling crafts, running alongside the council’s activities

But it emerged in November that Dundee Winterfest was being scaled back – before it failed to even open as planned on December 1.

‘Poor compared to other cities’

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “The e-mail information seen by The Courier and Evening Telegraph underlines the confusion between the organisers and the council over Winterfest 2023.”

He added: “The council has messed up big style and, let’s face it, however you cut it, Dundee’s city centre Christmas offering compares very poorly to the other Scottish cities.”

The emails uncovered by The Courier reveal traders were “scared” for this year’s event after last year’s losses, while organisers feared there would be a backlash to news of a downsized Winterfest.