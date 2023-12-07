Dundee Winterfest bosses considered two new attractions before axing 2023 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Winterfest bosses considered two new attractions before axing 2023 event

Winterfest was due to be scaled back before it failed to appear as planned on December 1.

By Andrew Robson
Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2022.
Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2022.

Winterfest chiefs considered two new attractions in Dundee before pulling the plug on its 2023 offering.

Emails released to The Courier, under Freedom of Information legislation, reveal M&N Events looked at introducing a Christmas tree/ice maze and a roller disco to its downsized offering at Slessor Gardens.

It later focused on developing plans for activities in the city centre instead.

These included:

  • Two Winterfest stalls selling food and two children’s rides, open between 11pm and 6pm daily, near the penguin statues at the Overgate
  • Four Winterfest stalls selling crafts between 10am and 6pm daily at an unspecified site referred to as the ‘D area’; the idea of putting up a 22-metre “mini” wheel in this area was also mooted
  • Three stalls on the left-hand side of City Square selling crafts, running alongside the council’s activities
Dundee Winterfest at Slessor gardens in 2022 amid 2023 chaos
Dundee Winterfest in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But it emerged in November that Dundee Winterfest was being scaled back – before it failed to even open as planned on December 1.

‘Poor compared to other cities’

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “The e-mail information seen by The Courier and Evening Telegraph underlines the confusion between the organisers and the council over Winterfest 2023.”

He added: “The council has messed up big style and, let’s face it, however you cut it, Dundee’s city centre Christmas offering compares very poorly to the other Scottish cities.”

The emails uncovered by The Courier reveal traders were “scared” for this year’s event after last year’s losses, while organisers feared there would be a backlash to news of a downsized Winterfest.

