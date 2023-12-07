Parts of Ninewells Hospital plunged into darkness after power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Parts of Ninewells Hospital plunged into darkness after power cut

Some patients faced disruption after the incident early on Thursday.

By James Simpson
Parts of Ninewells Hospital were plunged into darkness on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson/David Alexander
Parts of Ninewells Hospital were plunged into darkness on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson/David Alexander

Parts of Ninewells Hospital were plunged into darkness on Thursday after a power cut.

Patients said the power went off in the hospital at around 5am and again later in the morning.

Some areas had no lighting and lifts were also reportedly out of use for a period.

One patient said torches were handed out.

NHS Tayside says there was some disruption to services on Thursday while the issue was fixed.

A spokeswoman confirmed the backup generators started as required but power was unable to connect to the electrical system.

Patient says power at Ninewells went off twice

Firefighters were also called out briefly due to the power cut causing an alarm to go off.

David Alexander – who was staying at the hospital before being discharged on Thursday – said: “There was one power cut just after 5am until 6.45am.

“Then it went off from the back of 7am until just before 9am.

“Lifts were inactive from the back of 10am as they were trying to sort the problem and wards were supplied with torches.

“A head nurse said something like this last happened around 23 years ago.”

Ward 23B at Ninewells Hospital in darkness on Thursday. Image: David Alexander

The fire service confirmed it had attended an alarm activation at 5.24am but had no further involvement.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “There was a brief electrical outage in the early hours of this morning which affected areas in the south block at Ninewells Hospital.

“Power was restored with a temporary solution put in place at that time.

“A permanent upgrade to an electrical unit was undertaken this morning and this has ensured all appropriate care to inpatients and no impact on admissions today.

‘Some disruption to small number of services’ after Ninewells power cut

“There was some disruption to a small number of outpatient services at Ninewells today while the upgrade was carried out, however, staff have managed this with individual patients affected.

“For unplanned outages such as the one which happened in the early hours, there are service-level business continuity plans which our staff invoke as necessary to ensure patient safety.

“A small number of areas did invoke their contingency plans for a short period with staff responding quickly and professionally.

“As the power outage was resolved, staff have returned to normal business with no ongoing impact.

“We would like to thank all staff for their response which demonstrated their professionalism and dedication to their patients.”

