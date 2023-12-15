Missing Dundee woman, 31, may have travelled to Arbroath

A 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Dundee may have travelled to Arbroath.

Police are searching for Caroline McPherson who was last seen in the Hilltown area at about 9am on Thursday, December 7.

Caroline is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she may have travelled to Arbroath.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 referencing incident number 2220 of December 12.