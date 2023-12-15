Dundee Missing Dundee woman, 31, may have travelled to Arbroath Caroline McPherson was last seen in the Hilltown area on Thursday, December 7. By Chloe Burrell December 15 2023, 11.13am Share Missing Dundee woman, 31, may have travelled to Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4841920/caroline-mcpherson-missing-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Caroline McPherson, 31, is missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland A 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Dundee may have travelled to Arbroath. Police are searching for Caroline McPherson who was last seen in the Hilltown area at about 9am on Thursday, December 7. Caroline is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may have travelled to Arbroath. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 referencing incident number 2220 of December 12.
