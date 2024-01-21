9 Dundee schools set to benefit from £1.9m council investment

Dundee City Council is set to invest close to £2 million in work upgrading nine city schools.

The local authority is proposing to carry out refurbishment work at eight primary schools and one secondary throughout the 2023/24 session.

The planned work is detailed in a report which will go before the council’s children, families and communities committee on Monday.

It includes window and roof replacements, toilet refurbishments, rewiring and lighting upgrades, and heating improvements.

But what will be done and where?

Barnhill Primary School

An estimated £450,000 is set to be spent on upgrading the electricals and replacing the fire alarm at Barnhill Primary.

The Broughty Ferry school is currently graded as C for condition – meaning it is showing “major defects and/or not operating adequately”.

Mill O’ Mains Primary School

Dundee City Council is proposing to spend £150,000 on developing an enhanced support area at Mill O’ Mains Primary.

The primary school building is currently graded B for its condition – meaning its “performing well but with minor problems”.

Craigiebarns Primary School

Approximately £200,000 will be spent on a roof covering replacement at Craigiebarns Primary.

Similar to Barnhill Primary, the Brington Road school is currently graded C for the condition of the building.

St Mary’s RC Primary School

Just as proposed with Eastern Primary, St Mary’s is set to benefit from a £200,000 investment for a roof covering replacement.

The condition of the Lochee school is currently graded B.

St Pius RC Primary School

The local authority is expected to invest around £180,000 on replacing the roof covering of St Pius’ assembly hall.

The Douglas primary has recently been restored to grade B status, meaning the building is “performing adequately but showing minor deterioration”.

St Ninian’s RC Primary School

The final phase of replacing the windows at the St Ninian’s, which is located on Dochart Terrace, is expected to cost £150,000.

Similar to St Pius Primary, St Ninian’s has recently been upgraded to grade B status.

Blackness Primary School

An estimated £85,000 will be spent on upgrading the ground floor toilets of the West End school.

Originally named St Peter’s School, Blackness Primary is among the oldest schools in Dundee.

Eastern Primary

The Broughty Ferry school is set to benefit from £100,000 to go towards the upgrading of the centenary block toilets.

A strategy will also be developed to upgrade the windows throughout the original school building.

St John’s RC High School

An estimated £250,000 will be spent by Dundee City Council on improving the enhanced support area.

A further £150,000 will go towards a swimming pool relining and pool plantroom refurbishment.