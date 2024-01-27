NHS Tayside carried out ZERO vasectomies in past year – despite 933 men on waiting list

NHS Tayside has carried out no vasectomies in the past year – despite almost 1,000 men waiting for the operation.

The health authority revealed the “deeply distressing” statistic in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by Michael Marra, MSP for North East Scotland.

The Labour politician said: “The confirmation by NHS Tayside that vasectomies have stopped in the area is unacceptable.”

NHS Tayside says it hopes to end the “pause” by working closely with NHS Forth Valley.

Most recent NHS Tayside vasectomy in January 2023

NHS Tayside revealed in the FOI response that its most recent elective vasectomy was on January 30 2023.

The January 9 2024 document added that 933 men are on the waiting list.

“Such a standard health procedure cannot be scrapped on the quiet and we urgently need an explanation for the decision to do so,” added Mr Marra.

“This news will be deeply distressing to the nearly 1,000 men waiting on the procedure.”

Long waiting list for ‘safe’ sterilisation procedure

Most couples favour a vasectomy over female sterilisation due to the ease and safety of the operation.

It has been claimed that the male sterilisation procedure is 20 times less likely to lead to postoperative complications.

“Vasectomies are an incredibly straightforward, efficient means of birth control that are more than 99% effective,” Mr Marra continued.

“They can give those men and their families who opt for the procedure confidence that they have made the best and safest choice for them and their families.

“Other contraception methods with a similar high level of certainty invariably become the responsibility of women and, also invariably, come with significantly more, and worse, side effects.”

MSP calls for ‘urgent action’ from health boss

Mr Marra believes the issue should be among the top priorities for NHS Tayside interim chief executive Caroline Hiscox.

Professor Hiscox, who took on the role in November 2023, has promised reform to tackle funding challenges facing the health system.

“The waiting list is now at the point where there will be serious questions about whether it can be cleared or even significantly reduced,” said Mr Marra.

“There are now no good options for these families.

“Those who can afford to may get the procedure done privately, but for the majority they will be forced to rely on inappropriate birth control that will be either less effective or more difficult to live with.

“The new chief executive of NHS Tayside needs to justify the decision-making here and take urgent action to restart these procedures and clear the backlog.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The NHS Tayside vasectomy service was paused in January 2023.

“Before this the service had been delivered in partnership with the independent sector out of Stracathro Regional Treatment Centre due to a lack of available workforce in NHS Tayside.

“Unfortunately this pause resulted in patients having to wait longer for their procedure and we would like to apologise to those who have been affected.

“There are still workforce challenges in urology but clinical teams have been working closely with NHS Forth Valley and we can confirm that 90 patients will be treated there by the end of March.

“Our teams are continuing to explore all options to deliver this service sustainably in Tayside.”