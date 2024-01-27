What did we think of celebrity favourite Heather Street Food in Dundee?

We feel like we’re on holiday as we stroll along Dundee’s Waterfront to Heather Street Food.

When the sun is shining, the water rippling on the Tay, there’s nothing better.

Except, perhaps, a crispy, sweet donut to go along with it.

You can find Heather Street Food along the Dundee Waterfront, just behind the V&A. A very handy spot for any tourists visiting the city.

Clearly, celebs are just like us. Much like the people of Dundee, Radio 1 presenter Greg James has a thing for the donut and bagel spot.

During the Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, the presenter headed along to the food van practically daily.

And recently, Scottish actor Ewan McGregor visited Heather Street Food while on a trip to sunny Dundee.

Why do celebs like Ewan McGregor love Heather Street Food so much?

But it’s not just the picturesque location of the venue that makes it an attraction. The food itself is fabby.

Renowned for tasty bagels, donuts and coffee, we tested out what the food van has to offer.

First off on our Heather Street Food review, I tried the smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel (£5.95).

This was excellent. It was absolutely packed full, with a generous supply of cream cheese, smoked salmon, plus plenty of lettuce.

The toasted bagel was warm too, and had a nice crunch from being toasted.

However, this lost half a mark from me as I would have preferred cucumber inside the bagel.

This would have added more variety in texture for me, but that’s a personal preference.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Poppy, my vegetarian accomplice, opted for the plain cream cheese bagel (£3.90).

She was wowed by the thick layer of cream cheese, applauding the food van for not “skimping” on their fillings.

Though on the plain side, this is a cheap alternative if you aren’t feeling boujie enough for smoked salmon.

Plus, the combo works surprisingly well, with the tart cream cheese working well with the sweetness from the bagel dough.

Poppy: 5/5

The vanilla latte (£3.95) was Poppy’s coffee of choice, while I couldn’t resist my favourite, the caramel latte (£3.95).

The coffee, by Dundee speciality roasters Brewery Lane Coffee, was delicious.

We also noted that the caramel and vanilla syrup was perfect – not too sweet or faint a flavour.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Wowed by donuts on our Heather Street Food, Dundee, review

For our dessert, we went for three plain sugar donuts with molten Nutella (£5.45).

These were gorgeous to look at, and had a flavour to match.

The Nutella was very rich as you’d expect, and the crispiness of the donut worked perfectly. It wasn’t greasy or soggy either which was a win.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

For our full review, scroll up to watch our video.

Keep up to date on our Drive-Thru Reviews on The Courier website and our YouTube Channel.