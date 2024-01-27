What did we think of celebrity favourite Heather Street Food in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did we think of celebrity favourite Heather Street Food in Dundee?

After Ewan McGregor's recent visit to Heather Street Food plus Greg James' daily trips during Dundee's Big Weekend, we knew we had to test out their offering.

By Joanna Bremner

We feel like we’re on holiday as we stroll along Dundee’s Waterfront to Heather Street Food.

When the sun is shining, the water rippling on the Tay, there’s nothing better.

Except, perhaps, a crispy, sweet donut to go along with it.

You can find Heather Street Food along the Dundee Waterfront, just behind the V&A. A very handy spot for any tourists visiting the city.

Clearly, celebs are just like us. Much like the people of Dundee, Radio 1 presenter Greg James has a thing for the donut and bagel spot.

During the Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, the presenter headed along to the food van practically daily.

And recently, Scottish actor Ewan McGregor visited Heather Street Food while on a trip to sunny Dundee.

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor on his visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront
Actor Ewan McGregor paid a visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram

Why do celebs like Ewan McGregor love Heather Street Food so much?

But it’s not just the picturesque location of the venue that makes it an attraction. The food itself is fabby.

Renowned for tasty bagels, donuts and coffee, we tested out what the food van has to offer.

First off on our Heather Street Food review, I tried the smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel (£5.95).

The huge – and filling – cream cheese and smoked salmon bagel. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

This was excellent. It was absolutely packed full, with a generous supply of cream cheese, smoked salmon, plus plenty of lettuce.

The toasted bagel was warm too, and had a nice crunch from being toasted.

However, this lost half a mark from me as I would have preferred cucumber inside the bagel.

This would have added more variety in texture for me, but that’s a personal preference.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Poppy, my vegetarian accomplice, opted for the plain cream cheese bagel (£3.90).

She was wowed by the thick layer of cream cheese, applauding the food van for not “skimping” on their fillings.

The plain cream cheese bagel from Heather Street Food was stuffed full and tasted delicious. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Though on the plain side, this is a cheap alternative if you aren’t feeling boujie enough for smoked salmon.

Plus, the combo works surprisingly well, with the tart cream cheese working well with the sweetness from the bagel dough.

Poppy: 5/5

The vanilla latte (£3.95) was Poppy’s coffee of choice, while I couldn’t resist my favourite, the caramel latte (£3.95).

The vanilla latte and the caramel latte from Heather Street Food, Dundee, were perfect. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The coffee, by Dundee speciality roasters Brewery Lane Coffee, was delicious.

We also noted that the caramel and vanilla syrup was perfect – not too sweet or faint a flavour.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Wowed by donuts on our Heather Street Food, Dundee, review

For our dessert, we went for three plain sugar donuts with molten Nutella (£5.45).

These were gorgeous to look at, and had a flavour to match.

The Nutella was very rich as you’d expect, and the crispiness of the donut worked perfectly. It wasn’t greasy or soggy either which was a win.

The plain sugar donuts from Heather Street Food were smothered in molten nutella. Very messy but very tasty! Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

For our full review, scroll up to watch our video.

Keep up to date on our Drive-Thru Reviews on The Courier website and our YouTube Channel.

