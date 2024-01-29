Resident ‘devastated’ after death of 40-year-old man at Dundee multi

A resident has been left “devastated” after the death of a 40-year-old man at a Dundee multi.

Police were called to Burnside Court in the Lochee area of the city on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the force said the death is being treated as unexplained, though there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

‘Thoughts with man’s family’ after police called to Lochee’s Burnside Court

One man said he had only become aware of the circumstances surrounding the police presence on Monday.

He said: “A few of the neighbours were speaking about the incident on Monday.

“The police are never away from this multi for one reason or another.

“I knew they were here on Saturday just after 2am.

“The circumstances surrounding why they were here only became apparent on Monday.

“I’m devastated that the man has died.

“I knew him to say hello to but didn’t know him well.

“My thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

He said: “We were made aware of the body of a 40-year-old man being found within a property at Burnside Court in Dundee shortly after 2.20am on Saturday, January 27.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”