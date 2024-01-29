Resident ‘devastated’ after death of 40-year-old man at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Resident ‘devastated’ after death of 40-year-old man at Dundee multi

Police say the death is being treated as 'unexplained'.

By James Simpson
Burnside Court, Lochee
Burnside Court, Lochee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A resident has been left “devastated” after the death of a 40-year-old man at a Dundee multi.

Police were called to Burnside Court in the Lochee area of the city on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the force said the death is being treated as unexplained, though there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

‘Thoughts with man’s family’ after police called to Lochee’s Burnside Court

One man said he had only become aware of the circumstances surrounding the police presence on Monday.

He said: “A few of the neighbours were speaking about the incident on Monday.

“The police are never away from this multi for one reason or another.

“I knew they were here on Saturday just after 2am.

“The circumstances surrounding why they were here only became apparent on Monday.

“I’m devastated that the man has died.

“I knew him to say hello to but didn’t know him well.

“My thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

He said: “We were made aware of the body of a 40-year-old man being found within a property at Burnside Court in Dundee shortly after 2.20am on Saturday, January 27.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

