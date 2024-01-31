Blues Brothers tribute act asks why ticket sales in Dundee are lower than in other Scottish cities

A Blues Brothers tribute act may no longer perform in Dundee due to low ticket sales.

The Chicago Blues Brothers have had shows in the city on five different occasions.

They are set to perform at the Whitehall Theatre on Friday, March 22, days after appearing in London’s West End.

The group asked their Facebook followers why they struggled to sell tickets for the show in the city.

Producer and singer Chris Hindle told The Courier: “We performed to around 1,600 people in Edinburgh this month; last month we performed to 900 in Perth during the floods.

“We’ve also sold out our upcoming show in Glasgow and Aberdeen is heading that way too.

“We’ve performed at the Caird Hall and Gardyne Theatre as well as three times at the Whitehall.

“They’ve always been great nights but we never seem to attract big numbers in Dundee, it’s very strange.”

Blues Brothers act hoping to sell more tickets in Dundee

Chris said people have claimed there is poor parking near the venue and a lack of promotion of the event.

He added: “The post wasn’t to take a dig at Dundee; it was more about looking for feedback from people in the area.

“I looked into how many people live in Dundee and it’s around 150,000.

“Our post has already reached 45,000 so hopefully by the time we come to the city more people will know about the show.”

Chris promised that attendees will not be disappointed by the 11-piece live band’s performance of songs from the cult movie.

He said: “It’s our job to entertain. We like to go to the foyer after the show and meet the audience.

“We always have good fun in Dundee; everyone always ends up on their feet and joins in.

“The band loves Clarks’ 24-hour bakery along from the venue as well.

“The last time they diverted a journey from Aberdeen at 1am so they could pay the bakery a visit.

“We don’t want this to be the last time we visit Dundee!”

Blues Brothers ticket sales ‘relatively normal’

A Whitehall Theatre spokesperson said: “Current ticket sales are approaching 200 which is relatively normal for this far in advance in Dundee.

“Since Covid, we have seen a shift from buying tickets well in advance for a show to being quite last minute.

“The fact some people do not have the disposable income they used to have is also having an effect on ticket sales across the board.

“We are continuing to work with this and all promoters to ensure the best marketing of their shows in relation to their budgets.”

You can buy tickets for The Chicago Blues Brothers’ performance on the Whitehall Theatre website.