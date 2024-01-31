Blues Brothers tribute act asks why ticket sales in Dundee are lower than in other Scottish cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blues Brothers tribute act asks why ticket sales in Dundee are lower than in other Scottish cities

Performances in Dundee may cease due to poor take-up.

By Ben MacDonald
The Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Whitehall Theatre in March
The Chicago Blues Brothers say their show in Dundee could be their final in the city. Image: The Chicago Blues Brothers/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Blues Brothers tribute act may no longer perform in Dundee due to low ticket sales.

The Chicago Blues Brothers have had shows in the city on five different occasions.

They are set to perform at the Whitehall Theatre on Friday, March 22, days after appearing in London’s West End.

The group asked their Facebook followers why they struggled to sell tickets for the show in the city.

Producer and singer Chris Hindle told The Courier: “We performed to around 1,600 people in Edinburgh this month; last month we performed to 900 in Perth during the floods.

“We’ve also sold out our upcoming show in Glasgow and Aberdeen is heading that way too.

“We’ve performed at the Caird Hall and Gardyne Theatre as well as three times at the Whitehall.

“They’ve always been great nights but we never seem to attract big numbers in Dundee, it’s very strange.”

Blues Brothers act hoping to sell more tickets in Dundee

Chris said people have claimed there is poor parking near the venue and a lack of promotion of the event.

He added: “The post wasn’t to take a dig at Dundee; it was more about looking for feedback from people in the area.

“I looked into how many people live in Dundee and it’s around 150,000.

“Our post has already reached 45,000 so hopefully by the time we come to the city more people will know about the show.”

The Chicago Blues Brothers perform with an 11-piece live band
An 11-piece live band perform songs from the cult film. Image: The Chicago Blues Brothers/Facebook

Chris promised that attendees will not be disappointed by the 11-piece live band’s performance of songs from the cult movie.

He said: “It’s our job to entertain. We like to go to the foyer after the show and meet the audience.

“We always have good fun in Dundee; everyone always ends up on their feet and joins in.

“The band loves Clarks’ 24-hour bakery along from the venue as well.

“The last time they diverted a journey from Aberdeen at 1am so they could pay the bakery a visit.

“We don’t want this to be the last time we visit Dundee!”

Blues Brothers ticket sales ‘relatively normal’

A Whitehall Theatre spokesperson said: “Current ticket sales are approaching 200 which is relatively normal for this far in advance in Dundee.

“Since Covid, we have seen a shift from buying tickets well in advance for a show to being quite last minute.

“The fact some people do not have the disposable income they used to have is also having an effect on ticket sales across the board.

“We are continuing to work with this and all promoters to ensure the best marketing of their shows in relation to their budgets.”

You can buy tickets for The Chicago Blues Brothers’ performance on the Whitehall Theatre website.

