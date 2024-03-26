Half of giant gorilla statue found near Dundee – 90 miles from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Half of giant gorilla statue found near Dundee – 90 miles from home

Gary the Gorilla was reported missing from Lanarkshire last March.

By Chloe Burrell
Gary the Gorilla on the A92 near Dundee.
Gary the Gorilla on the A92 near Dundee. Image: Bear Scotland

Half of a giant gorilla statue stolen from a garden centre has been found 90 miles away near Dundee.

Gary the Gorilla was reported missing from Reynard Nursery in Carluke in Lanarkshire last March.

He had become a popular fixture with customers over the course of a decade before being taken.

But the back half of the 8ft ornament has now turned up in a bush in a layby on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

It was recovered by workers from the transport agency Bear Scotland.

The garden centre is now appealing for the return of the other half of Gary.

‘A crucial piece of this monkey puzzle is still missing’

A Facebook post said: “On Thursday March 21 at the back of nine we were sent a message by two members of the general public whose family work for Bear Scotland and sent images.

“Full of excitement, we wrote back to them and got the number and arranged pick-up in Dundee the following morning.

“And yes, we can confirm that Gary’s back.

“The silverback was found on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath but it wasn’t quite the wholesome reunion we were expecting.

Gary the Gorilla back at Reynard Garden Centre in Carluke.
Half of Gary the Gorilla has been returned to Reynard Garden Centre in Carluke. Image: Reynard Garden Centre Carluke/Facebook

“There was a crucial piece of this monkey puzzle still missing.

“Last year, Gary’s abduction started a hunt of ape-ic proportions. We were blown away by the public’s support.

“Now, in trying to disguise Gary further, he has only become more recognisable.

“So we are now asking, anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gary’s better half, please contact us at Reynard Nursery.”

‘We were shocked to see a gorilla’s bum staring us in the face’

Andy Moir, one of the Bear Scotland team that found Gary, said: “We were out on our usual morning route inspection when we spotted something lurking in the bushes at the back of a layby.

“When we pulled in to check it out we were pretty shocked to see a gorilla’s bum staring us in the face.

“After we composed ourselves we managed to catch the escapee in the van and take it back to the depot where we set about trying to figure out where it came from.

“A little digging online found some articles about a gorilla stolen from Carluke garden centre last year and we were able to reunite what we found of Gary with them.”

Conversation