Man, 19, arrested after ‘disturbance involving knife’ on bus in Alyth

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance involving a knife on a bus in Alyth.

Police were called to Market Square in the Perthshire town on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

It is understood a knife was involved in the incident, however, there were no injuries.

Locals told of seeing a large number of emergency services at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.25pm on Sunday, officers received a report of a disturbance on a bus in the Market Square area of Alyth.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”