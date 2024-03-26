Dundee economist ‘done with Scotland’ as opponents say he demolished case for indy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee economist ‘done with Scotland’ as opponents say he demolished case for indy

Former SNP government adviser Mark Blyth's comments were interpreted as a 'devastating demolition' of the case for Scottish Independence.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee-born economics academic Mark Blyth.
Dundee-born economics academic Mark Blyth.

A Dundee-born academic who advised the SNP government says he is “done with Scotland” after his comments were interpreted as demolishing the case for independence.

Pro-Union campaigners seized on comments Professor Mark Blyth made to the Festival of Economics held in Dundee over the weekend.

Prof Blyth – who formerly sat on the government’s advisory council for economic transformation – told the event’s hosts he understood the desire for Scotland to be separate, but said the process would “hurt”.

He said: “I fully understand the desire to be separate, but the idea that this isn’t gonna hurt – ooft.

Independence ‘the biggest Brexit of all time’

“You can’t really say that Brexit is the worst thing ever then commit the biggest Brexit of all time. Which is literally what this is.”

At another point in the discussion, he added: “Scotland, particularly in nationalist circles, likes to say that Scotland is a small, open economy like the Nordic economies.

“That’s a bit like saying I’m a supermodel because I also have legs.”

Opposition parties seized on the comments, with Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith saying: “This is a devastating demolition of the economic case for independence by a former adviser to the SNP Government.

“It’s an evisceration of the absurd and baseless reassurances from Nationalists that tearing Scotland out of the UK would somehow be pain-free.”

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But Prof Blyth – who previously said the economic upheaval of Scotland leaving the union would be like “Brexit times 10” – has now responded.

He insisted his words, clipped from a pre-recording he made as a contribution to the event, had been “weaponized and turned into a wholesale attack on independence”.

He added: “This is why I’m done ever talking about Scotland. Its toxic. No one wants any actual discussion of options.

“You say X and they say you said Y and then spend time writing corrections. Life’s too short. Done.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “It’s bad enough for the SNP that their economic case for independence has been demolished by a leading academic but for it to be demolished by a leading academic that the SNP leadership endorsed is devastating.”

