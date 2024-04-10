Dundee Man and woman arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee Police were called to the Douglas area of the city just after 7pm on Tuesday. By Chloe Burrell April 10 2024, 2:29pm April 10 2024, 2:29pm Share Man and woman arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4945380/man-woman-arrested-kemnay-gardens-dundee-disturbance/ Copy Link Kemnay Gardens in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A man and woman have been arrested after a “disturbance” in Dundee. Police were called to Kemnay Gardens in Douglas just after 7pm on Tuesday. One eyewitness reported seeing police vans at the scene and officers carrying out searches on two cars. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Kemnay Gardens, Dundee. “A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “A 32-year-old woman was also arrested. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”