Man and woman arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee

A man and woman have been arrested after a “disturbance” in Dundee.

Police were called to Kemnay Gardens in Douglas just after 7pm on Tuesday.

One eyewitness reported seeing police vans at the scene and officers carrying out searches on two cars.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Kemnay Gardens, Dundee.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A 32-year-old woman was also arrested. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”