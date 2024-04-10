Dundee women must get compensation they deserve in equal pay fight, trade union chief says

Dundee women fighting the city council over equal pay claims must be given the money they deserve, the head of Scotland’s largest trade union body has demanded.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Unions Congress (STUC), said it would be “inexcusable” for the SNP administration not to fix the crisis.

Speaking to The Stooshie politics podcast ahead of the group’s annual conference in Dundee next week, Ms Foyer said there was “no ambiguity” that women were owed money by the local authority.

Campaigners claim they lost out on substantial earnings due to an unsound pay agreement which gave bonuses to workers in predominantly male roles.

GMB trade union bosses have played a key role in the ongoing dispute in councils across Scotland, such as Dundee.

Ms Foyer said: “This is about essential women’s work that’s been undervalued for decades.

“These women legally are owed money. There can be no ambiguity.

“Those women deserve and are owed that backdated money.”

More than 1,000 women in Dundee have come forward with equal pay claims, potentially costing the council millions in compensation costs.

And it comes as local authority budgets struggle under increasing pressure, with a warning the city’s coffers face a £17 million black hole.

Ms Foyer said it was crucial for the Scottish Government to step forward provide the funds if need be.

She said: “I 100% support every single woman that’s involved in an equal pay claim, and I think it’s inexcusable for the Scottish Government to just allow this problem to continue.”

A Dundee council spokesperson said: “A number of equal pay claims have been raised against Dundee City Council in the employment tribunal.

“These cases are at an early stage, and it would not be appropriate for the council to comment further in the meantime.”

Next week’s Dundee STUC congress will be the last before the upcoming general election, where polling has predicted a heavy loss for the Conservatives.

With public sector pay disputes underway across the country, trade union bosses will hope a Keir Starmer led UK Government will see industrial relations improve.

“We’ve got a real hope there that workers are beginning to understand that when they come together and make demands they can change things,” Ms Foyer said.

But she admitted conflict may continue even if Labour takes power, saying: “Most trade unionists that you’ll come across have a healthy dose of scepticism when it comes to any political party or political leader.”

Ms Foyer said trade unions in Scotland have a healthier working relationship with the SNP government in Edinburgh than they do with the UK Government.

But she insisted there is much the SNP can improve on.

She told us: “The main difference is at least the Scottish Government will sit down in a room and negotiate with us.

“There’s a difference between talking the talk and walking the walk. We need to see the Scottish Government doing more walking the walk.”

