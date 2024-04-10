Hate crime law targeted with ‘vexatious complaints’ Shona Robison warns, as police receive thousands of reports in first week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hate crime law targeted with ‘vexatious complaints’ Shona Robison warns, as police receive thousands of reports in first week

The new law came into effect on April 1.

By Laura Devlin
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

Scotland’s new hate crime law has been targeted with vexatious complaints deputy first minister Shona Robison has warned, as police reveal thousands of reports were made in its first week.

Figure released by Police Scotland show over 7,000 reports of hate crime were made between April 1 and 7.

The new law, which came into effect at the start of the month, introduces offenses for hate crimes against more characteristics – including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and transgender identity.

However, it has sparked criticism from high profile individuals including Ally McCoist and JK Rowling – with a social media post by the Harry Potter author sparking a deluge of complaints.

New law ‘building on existing protections’

Speaking in Dundee on Wednesday, deputy first minister Shona Robison defended the legislation, saying the bill had been targeted by misinformation.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation about the bill and I suspect that would have been the case no matter what the Scottish Government had done”, she said.

“Social media is full of toxic debates and culture wars about one issue or another and of course there’s been an element of that playing into some of the vexatious complaints that have been made.

JK Rowling is among those who have criticised the new law. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

“I think the important thing to remember is that the hate crime legislation is really building on protections that already existed.

“We’ve had similar protections for race hate crime since 1986 and what this legislation does is provide similar protections for other people, like those with disabilities for example.

“It means other groups are getting similar levels of protections.”

She added: “What’s important is to challenge that misinformation and to be clear there is a high threshold for criminality and to explain that.

“Over time, some of that misinformation will be shown to be just that.”

The deputy first minister was speaking at an Easter holiday football camp in Dundee. Image: Scottish Government.

The deputy first minister was speaking at the Craigie Community Sports Hub in Dundee where an Easter holiday football camp, which recieved £95,000 from the Scottish Government’s ‘Extra Time’ partnership, was being held.

Launched by the First Minister with a £2million Scottish Government investment last year, the programme provides before-school, after-school and holiday activities for around 2,700 children each week.

