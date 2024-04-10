VIDEO: Water pours into Dundee council flat as dad fears ceiling will collapse

A Dundee dad fears his ceiling will collapse after water was left pouring into his council flat.

Allan Thomson filmed the moment a “waterfall” started pouring from the ceiling of his Hilltown multi flat on Sunday.

The incident caused damage to the kitchen, the living room, a bedroom and several belongings.

Allan, 33, says he has been having issues with water coming into his Hilltown Court home since October – but that the weekend incident was the worst so far.

He said: “It’s getting to the stage where every time it rains, there is a sinking feeling.

“In October, there were minor issues, but it’s been getting progressively worse and I have been reporting it.

“The water began pouring in via several light sockets, it was like a waterfall on Sunday.

“It’s coming in from the balcony above but it’s now getting to the stage where I fear the roof will cave in.

‘I can’t have my kids staying here’

“The smoke alarms were all going off on Sunday. A council worker came that night and turned off the electricity in the living room.

“I did opt to sleep in the car following the incident. Friends and family did offer to put me up but I didn’t want to be a burden.”

Allan says carpets, a television and other electrical goods were damaged by the leak.

He added: “A council worker attempted to come out on Monday but the note said he was here to fix the light fittings.

“Given the issues in the flat, I can’t have my kids staying here at the weekend.

“I’ve got buckets everywhere and the carpets are squelching.

“Sunday night was too far for me, it’s not safe for me or my kids.

“I wouldn’t put my worst enemy in this flat.”

The Courier reported how a fellow resident at Hilltown Court experienced similar issues during wet weather 18 months ago.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Repairs to the leak at the balcony and to re-instate the electrics are being carried out as soon as possible.”