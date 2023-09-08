Dundee City Council ‘risking millions’ as 1,000 women lodge equal pay claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council ‘risking millions’ as 1,000 women lodge equal pay claims

The GMB union say they are representing over 1,000 women in and around Dundee with potential equal pay claims - which could cost the local authority millions.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee House, Dundee City Council HQ.
Dundee City Council HQ. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council risk paying out millions of pounds in settlements as over 1,000 women lodge equal pay claims, a trade union has claimed.

The GMB union say they are representing over 1,000 women in and around Dundee with potential claims and have been urging the local authority to open negotiations for three years.

It’s claimed women employed by the council and its arm’s length external organisations have lost out on thousands of pounds each in earnings because of an unsound pay agreement.

The pay structure, GMB says, gave bonuses to workers in predominantly male roles such as plumbers and electricians while ignoring mainly female roles in care and educational support.

‘Eventually every council will have to settle’

Cara Stevenson, GMB Scotland organiser, said the eventual cost to Dundee City Council will only rise if the issue is not tackled with “urgency, transparency and fairness”.

She said: “The council in Dundee should not imagine for a moment that these claims are going away if it sticks its head in the sand long enough.

“Dragging its heels and attempting to postpone the inevitable will only increase the cost and generate ill-will and risk the trust of workers.

“These unfair, discriminatory practices against women workers were in place to a greater or lesser extent in every local authority in the country and, eventually, every one of them will be forced to settle.”

Equal pay claims have dogged local authorities across the U.K in recent years.

Earlier this week, Birmingham City Council announced they were effectively bankrupt after revealing it has to pay up to £760m to settle these cases.

And last year, Glasgow City Council agreed to pay £770m in settlements after facing a barrage of claims.

View of Victoria Square which is under construction in front of the City Council in Birmingham. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock.

Council ‘will not avoid responsibilities’

Ms Stevenson said Dundee City Council should “bite the bullet” and settle the claims lodged against them or risk millions of pounds to its final bill.

She added: “They can make that process shorter by biting the bullet and facing their responsibilities or they can add even more legal costs and inflict more harm and uncertainty on women staff by dragging it out but they will not avoid their responsibilities.

“Dundee City Council need to do the right thing – the sensible thing – and start talking to us and to the women owed substantial sums of money because of unfair discrimination in its workplaces.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A number of equal pay claims have been raised against Dundee City Council in the employment tribunal.

“These cases are at an early stage and it would not be appropriate for the council to comment further in the meantime.”

