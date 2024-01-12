Dundee City Council ‘making no effort to right wrong’ as equal pay battle rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council ‘making no effort to right wrong’ as equal pay battle rumbles on

Workers took part in a demonstration at City Square on Friday calling on the council to settle the claims.

By Laura Devlin
Local authority workers and GMB union members took to City Square to demand action.
Local authority workers and GMB union members took to City Square to demand action.

Dundee City Council chiefs have been accused of refusing to agree a settlement with the hundreds of women who have lodged equal pay claims against them.

Local authority workers and GMB union members took to City Square on Friday calling on the council to reach an agreement and avoid adding millions to the final cost.

The union says women employed by the council and its arm’s length external organisations have lost out on thousands of pounds each in earnings because of an unsound pay agreement.

It’s claimed the pay structure gave bonuses to workers in predominantly male roles such as plumbers and electricians while ignoring mainly female roles in care and educational support.

Workers held a demonstration against Dundee City Council on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Cara Stevenson, organiser of GMB Scotland’s women’s campaign unit, has now written to council leader John Alexander claiming the local authority is “deflecting responsibility” on the issue.

She said: “The fact that predominantly male jobs are on entirely different and far better terms that predominantly female jobs on the same grade is clearly unjust and an obvious inequality.

“Dundee City Council, although aware of this pay injustice, has made no effort to right the wrong.

“In fact, it has done its best to delay the process and deflect responsibility.

“It is shameful that we are now years into a legal process with no clear progress despite council officials repeatedly assuring us the issue must be resolved.”

Megan Fisher from GMB Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Equal pay claims have dogged local authorities across the U.K in recent years.

Last year, Birmingham City Council announced they were effectively bankrupt after revealing it had to pay up to £760m to settle these cases.

And in 2022, Glasgow City Council agreed to pay £770m in settlements after facing a barrage of claims.

GMB are now calling on Dundee City council to act now to avoid a similar cost.

Ms Stevenson added: “The council in Dundee and others across Scotland might hope that sticking their head in the sand will make these claims go away but it will not.

“They must address the reality of these claims, the rising costs, and deliver the pay justice these women have deserved for many, many years.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A number of equal pay claims have been raised against Dundee City Council in the employment tribunal.

“These cases are at an early stage and it would not be appropriate for the council to comment further in the meantime.”

Conversation