Train damaged during Storm Gerrit targeted by vandals near Dundee Railway Station

A train that was damaged during Storm Gerrit has been vandalised near Dundee Railway Station.

The ScotRail InterCity 125 locomotive was struck by a tree on December 27, as high winds battered the city.

Passengers were forced to decant from the service following the incident in Broughty Ferry.

Vandals have now targeted the damaged high-speed train, as it sits on the backtracks near the station.

It is not known when the train was vandalised as onlookers questioned why it was sitting there more than two weeks after the incident.

Damaged train targeted at Dundee Railway Station

One man said: “It’s a bit odd to see it so obviously from the roadside.

“It’s the train from the Orchar Park incident.

“I would have thought it would be under lock and key following the crash.

“It looked like a graffiti tag on the port side of the train.

“Someone must have had to sneak up onto the track to do it, while it is parked outside the station.”

Another local said the train was looking “quite cool” as it reminded them of the Paris Metro or the New York subway.

RAIB says graffiti won’t affect Broughty Ferry probe

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said: “We are continuing to gather and review evidence as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment of the accident at Broughty Ferry in late December.

“An inspector was deployed last week to make enquiries, examine the train and also visit the site of the accident.

“The decision on what, if any, further action to take will be made once that evidence has been fully reviewed.

“This will happen in the next couple of weeks.

“RAIB completed an examination of the train last week and subsequently released it back to ScotRail.

“Any vandalism of the train would therefore not impact any potential investigation by RAIB.”

ScotRail has also been approached for comment.

