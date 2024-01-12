Train damaged during Storm Gerrit targeted by vandals near Dundee Railway Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train damaged during Storm Gerrit targeted by vandals near Dundee Railway Station

Some are questioning why it is sitting there more than two weeks after the incident.

By James Simpson
Train damaged in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit sits at Dundee Railway Station, covered in graffiti.
The train was damaged in December during Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A train that was damaged during Storm Gerrit has been vandalised near Dundee Railway Station.

The ScotRail InterCity 125 locomotive was struck by a tree on December 27, as high winds battered the city.

Passengers were forced to decant from the service following the incident in Broughty Ferry.

Vandals have now targeted the damaged high-speed train, as it sits on the backtracks near the station.

Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The tree caused extensive damage to the driver’s cab. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is not known when the train was vandalised as onlookers questioned why it was sitting there more than two weeks after the incident.

Damaged train targeted at Dundee Railway Station

One man said: “It’s a bit odd to see it so obviously from the roadside.

“It’s the train from the Orchar Park incident.

“I would have thought it would be under lock and key following the crash.

“It looked like a graffiti tag on the port side of the train.

“Someone must have had to sneak up onto the track to do it, while it is parked outside the station.”

Another local said the train was looking “quite cool” as it reminded them of the Paris Metro or the New York subway.

RAIB says graffiti won’t affect Broughty Ferry probe

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said: “We are continuing to gather and review evidence as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment of the accident at Broughty Ferry in late December.

“An inspector was deployed last week to make enquiries, examine the train and also visit the site of the accident.

“The decision on what, if any, further action to take will be made once that evidence has been fully reviewed.

“This will happen in the next couple of weeks.

“RAIB completed an examination of the train last week and subsequently released it back to ScotRail.

“Any vandalism of the train would therefore not impact any potential investigation by RAIB.”

ScotRail has also been approached for comment.

Earlier this week it was reported that pensioner Bill Nicoll fell between a train and the platform at Dundee.

Conversation