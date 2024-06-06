Gang of youths ‘in balaclavas’ steal vapes after ‘charging’ into Dundee shop

A gang of youths reportedly wearing balaclavas stole vapes after “charging” into a Dundee shop.

A resident reported seeing the youngsters running into the Best-one shop on Arbroath Road at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The onlooker said the group of four or five teenagers “donned balaclavas” and “charged” into the shop before police were called.

They said the youths then ran off.

Vapes taken during theft at Dundee shop

The owner of the shop, who did not want to be named, confirmed that around £50 worth of vapes were taken.

He said there had been similar thefts from the store in recent months.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a theft from a shop in Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3573 of June 6.”