Expansion plans lodged for Dundee Morrisons petrol station

The petrol station at Dundee Morrisons could see a significant expansion under plans by its new owners.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to expand the existing petrol station at the Afton Way site.

Included in the application is plans to install eight electric charging bays and four jet wash bays.

The current car wash facility will be demolished.

If the plans are approved, the existing sales building will also be extended.

The site is owned by Motor Fuel Group (MFG), who acquired more than 330 Morrisons petrol forecourts earlier this year.

As part of the deal, worth £2.5bn, MFG committed to investing and installing ultra-rapid EV charging infrastructure across the sites.

The deal also included plans to “expand and improve the convenience retail proposition”, with a focus on “enhancing the retail environment, food-to-go and valeting facilities to customers”.

Previous planning row

The expansion comes five years after Morrisons was embroiled in a planning row with Dundee City Council over an application for a drive-thru Starbucks at the site.

The supermarket giant had lodged an application with the local authority in 2018 seeking permission to build a drive-thru coffee shop at the Dundee site, which is just off the A90.

They claimed the café would have largely served “tired motorists” travelling along the A90 from or towards Aberdeen on “pass-by” trips they would be making even if the coffee shop was not there.

But planning chiefs rejected the application in 2019, stating it clashed with policies designed to protect the city centre’s economy.

However, the objection was subsequently overturned by the council’s review board who reversed the decision and gave the coffee giant permission to build on the site.

MFG have been contacted for comment on the latest application.