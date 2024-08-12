Woman, 17, sexually assaulted in Dundee after being approached by three men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 17, sexually assaulted in Dundee after being approached by three men

The teenager was walking home after a night out.

By Ellidh Aitken
The assault happened near where Dens Road meets Laing Street. Image: Google Street View
The assault happened near where Dens Road meets Laing Street. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for a man after a 17-year-old female was sexually assaulted on Dens Road in Dundee.

The teenager was walking home after a night out at around 3.10am on Sunday, August 11.

She was approached by a group of three men on Dens Road near the junction with Laing Street.

Officers say one of the men grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before making off northwards along Dens Road in the opposite direction from Dundee city centre.

The woman returned home and contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white male aged between 19 and 23.

He is between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 9ins in height, of slim build with muscular arms and was wearing an electric blue-coloured sporty material style t-shirt.

He had short dark brown hair with a skin fade at the sides and was clean-shaven.

The man was in the company of two other white males, not further described.

Police search for ‘despicable person’ after woman, 17, sexually assaulted in Dundee

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim and it is vital that we trace the despicable person responsible.

“Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to please come forward.

“We would particularly urge anyone who was on Dens Road at the time and noticed anything suspicious, or who may have private CCTV of dashcam footage of the area, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0652 of Sunday, August 11.

Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Conversation