Woman, 17, sexually assaulted in Dundee after being approached by three men

Police are hunting for a man after a 17-year-old female was sexually assaulted on Dens Road in Dundee.

The teenager was walking home after a night out at around 3.10am on Sunday, August 11.

She was approached by a group of three men on Dens Road near the junction with Laing Street.

Officers say one of the men grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before making off northwards along Dens Road in the opposite direction from Dundee city centre.

The woman returned home and contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white male aged between 19 and 23.

He is between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 9ins in height, of slim build with muscular arms and was wearing an electric blue-coloured sporty material style t-shirt.

He had short dark brown hair with a skin fade at the sides and was clean-shaven.

The man was in the company of two other white males, not further described.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim and it is vital that we trace the despicable person responsible.

“Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to please come forward.

“We would particularly urge anyone who was on Dens Road at the time and noticed anything suspicious, or who may have private CCTV of dashcam footage of the area, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0652 of Sunday, August 11.

Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.