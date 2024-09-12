Dundee liver transplant patient ‘attacked in dog poo row outside flat’

A Dundee man who is waiting for a liver transplant claims he was punched and knocked to the ground outside his flat in a row over dog poo.

Brian Knight, 50, says he was assaulted outside his Stobswell home after challenging a dog walker about clearing up after his pet.

A passing nurse went to Brian’s aid while his alleged attacker ran off.

The incident happened on Langlands Street on Wednesday morning while Brian and his husband, Jack Hill, 54, were enjoying a cup of coffee on their veranda just days after Brian had been released from hospital.

Dundee man ‘traumatised and shaken’ after Stobswell ‘attack’

Brian, who has liver and kidney disease and says he is on the waiting list for a transplant, told The Courier: “This has left me traumatised and very shaken.

“It was a terrifying and completely unprovoked attack.”

Jack says they were sitting together when two men and two dogs walked past.

He said: “One allowed his dog to do the toilet right outside a window to our flat.

“This same person allowed this to happen around three weeks ago and didn’t clear up so we challenged him.

“He quickly became aggressive and began shouting and swearing at us.

“He was demanding a bag to pick his dog’s mess up with so Brian went inside to get one.

“The whole time, the man continued to shout and swear and call us names and was getting increasingly aggressive.”

Jack says when Brian returned to hand the man a bag, he pulled his dressing gown, punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

He said: “Our first concerns were for Brian and while we took him inside for the nurse to clean him up and look at his wounds, the man ran off.”

‘Jack has been through enough and didn’t need this’

Jack says Brian’s face was left covered in blood but the nurse felt he would not need stitches.

He added: “Brian has been going through enough and he didn’t need this – he is only just out of hospital and really didn’t want to have to go back.

“It has had a devastating effect on him.”

Jack described Brian’s attacker as being in his 20s with a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.

The couple say police have yet to visit them after reporting the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a possible assault of a man on Langlands Street, Dundee on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”