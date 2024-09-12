Dundee liver transplant patient ‘attacked in dog poo row outside flat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee liver transplant patient ‘attacked in dog poo row outside flat’

Brian Knight, 50, says he has been left traumatised after being punched and knocked to the ground.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brian Knight.
Brian Knight says he was assaulted after challenging a dog walker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee man who is waiting for a liver transplant claims he was punched and knocked to the ground outside his flat in a row over dog poo.

Brian Knight, 50, says he was assaulted outside his Stobswell home after challenging a dog walker about clearing up after his pet.

A passing nurse went to Brian’s aid while his alleged attacker ran off.

The incident happened on Langlands Street on Wednesday morning while Brian and his husband, Jack Hill, 54, were enjoying a cup of coffee on their veranda just days after Brian had been released from hospital.

Dundee man ‘traumatised and shaken’ after Stobswell ‘attack’

Brian, who has liver and kidney disease and says he is on the waiting list for a transplant, told The Courier: “This has left me traumatised and very shaken.

“It was a terrifying and completely unprovoked attack.”

Jack says they were sitting together when two men and two dogs walked past.

He said: “One allowed his dog to do the toilet right outside a window to our flat.

“This same person allowed this to happen around three weeks ago and didn’t clear up so we challenged him.

“He quickly became aggressive and began shouting and swearing at us.

Dundee man attacked
Brian recovering at home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“He was demanding a bag to pick his dog’s mess up with so Brian went inside to get one.

“The whole time, the man continued to shout and swear and call us names and was getting increasingly aggressive.”

Jack says when Brian returned to hand the man a bag, he pulled his dressing gown, punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

He said: “Our first concerns were for Brian and while we took him inside for the nurse to clean him up and look at his wounds, the man ran off.”

‘Jack has been through enough and didn’t need this’

Jack says Brian’s face was left covered in blood but the nurse felt he would not need stitches.

He added: “Brian has been going through enough and he didn’t need this – he is only just out of hospital and really didn’t want to have to go back.

“It has had a devastating effect on him.”

Jack described Brian’s attacker as being in his 20s with a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.

The couple say police have yet to visit them after reporting the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a possible assault of a man on Langlands Street, Dundee on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation