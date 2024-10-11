Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights have put on another spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

The phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was visible across the region on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

Locals lucky enough to capture the celestial light show have shared their snaps.

The Northern Lights appear several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland.

We asked readers to share their best photos from Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.