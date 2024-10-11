Dundee Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region. Grant Farnan shared this image of the Aurora Borealis above Dundee. Image: Grant Farnan By Ellidh Aitken October 11 2024, 9:51am October 11 2024, 9:51am Share Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5101256/northern-lights-dundee-angus-perth-fife-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Northern Lights have put on another spectacular display across Tayside and Fife. The phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was visible across the region on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning. Locals lucky enough to capture the celestial light show have shared their snaps. The Northern Lights appear several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland. We asked readers to share their best photos from Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife. Craigiebarns Primary School, Dundee. Image: Darren Domm Auchterhouse. Image: Emma Christie Monifieth. Image: Gordon Reid Leuchars. Image: Alison Rae Arbroath. Image: Kayleigh Smith East Haven, Angus. Image: Caris Rose Forfar. Image: Alexa Keen Baird Newport-on-Tay. Image: Bev Harrow-Elliot Fife’s East Neuk. Image: Liza Reekie Perth. Image: Basia Worek Greenlaw Park, Carnoustie. Image: Karen McFadden Glenrothes. Image: Lisa Jones Bridge of Cally. Image: Ashley Wells Carmyllie, Angus. Image: Elizabeth Gray Friockheim, Angus. Image: Erika Page Mills Observatory, Dundee. Image: Anna Day Broughty Ferry. Image: Kevin Lindsay Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Abbey Liddell St Andrews. Image: Marta Droszkowska Raynor St Andrews. Image: Marta Droszkowska Raynor Downfield, Dundee. Image: Steph Gauld Dundee. Image: Lynne Milne Wormit. Image: Martin Smith Longforgan. Image: Sarah B Abernyte. Image: Paula McDonald Dundee. Image: Rhona McLachlan Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson Cupar. Image: Rowan Harris St Andrews. Image: Marta Droszkowska Raynor Ardler, Dundee. Image: Samantha Mcaulay Carnoustie. Image: Lorraine Dowie St Madoes. Image: Marc Bircham Menzieshill, Dundee. Image: Glynis Finnie Brechin. Image: Rebecca Bruce Crieff. Image: Fiona Clark Lundie, Angus. Image: Stephanie Stewart Markinch. Image: Janice Peggie Dundee. Image: David Mallen Bosch East Sands, St Andrews. Image: Karen Wallace
Conversation