Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife

The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region.

Grant Farnan shared this image of the Aurora Borealis above Dundee. Image: Grant Farnan
Grant Farnan shared this image of the Aurora Borealis above Dundee. Image: Grant Farnan
By Ellidh Aitken

The Northern Lights have put on another spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

The phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was visible across the region on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

Locals lucky enough to capture the celestial light show have shared their snaps.

The Northern Lights appear several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland.

We asked readers to share their best photos from Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

Craigiebarns Primary School, Dundee. Image: Darren Domm
Auchterhouse. Image: Emma Christie
Monifieth. Image: Gordon Reid
Leuchars. Image: Alison Rae
Arbroath. Image: Kayleigh Smith
East Haven, Angus. Image: Caris Rose
Forfar. Image: Alexa Keen Baird
Newport-on-Tay. Image: Bev Harrow-Elliot
Fife’s East Neuk. Image: Liza Reekie
Perth. Image: Basia Worek
Greenlaw Park, Carnoustie. Image: Karen McFadden
Glenrothes. Image: Lisa Jones
Bridge of Cally. Image: Ashley Wells
Carmyllie, Angus. Image: Elizabeth Gray
Friockheim, Angus. Image: Erika Page
Mills Observatory, Dundee. Image: Anna Day
Broughty Ferry. Image: Kevin Lindsay
Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Abbey Liddell
St Andrews. Image: Marta Droszkowska Raynor
St Andrews. Image: Marta Droszkowska Raynor
Downfield, Dundee. Image: Steph Gauld
Dundee. Image: Lynne Milne
Wormit. Image: Martin Smith
Longforgan. Image: Sarah B
Abernyte. Image: Paula McDonald
Dundee. Image: Rhona McLachlan
Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Cupar. Image: Rowan Harris
St Andrews. Image: Marta Droszkowska Raynor
Ardler, Dundee. Image: Samantha Mcaulay
Carnoustie. Image: Lorraine Dowie
St Madoes. Image: Marc Bircham
Menzieshill, Dundee. Image: Glynis Finnie
Brechin. Image: Rebecca Bruce
Crieff. Image: Fiona Clark
Lundie, Angus. Image: Stephanie Stewart
Markinch. Image: Janice Peggie
Dundee. Image: David Mallen Bosch
East Sands, St Andrews. Image: Karen Wallace

