Dundee Boy, 15, charged after ‘street attack’ in Broughty Ferry The teenager was charged in connection with an assault on Gray Street. By Ellidh Aitken October 11 2024, 10:19am October 11 2024, 10:19am Share Boy, 15, charged after ‘street attack’ in Broughty Ferry Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5101358/broughty-ferry-gray-street-assault/ Copy Link 1 comment The assault happened on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a ‘street attack’ in Broughty Ferry. The teenager was charged in connection with an assault on Gray Street on October 7. Police say he will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor. It comes after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. Sergeant Siobhan Dunn said: “Our inquiries are continuing. “We are carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance. “Anyone with any concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area should contact Police Scotland on 101.”
Conversation