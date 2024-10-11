Boy, 15, charged after ‘street attack’ in Broughty Ferry

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a ‘street attack’ in Broughty Ferry.

The teenager was charged in connection with an assault on Gray Street on October 7.

Police say he will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

It comes after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Sergeant Siobhan Dunn said: “Our inquiries are continuing.

“We are carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“Anyone with any concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area should contact Police Scotland on 101.”