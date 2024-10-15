Dundee designer makes London Fashion Week debut – with help from grandad and uncle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee designer makes London Fashion Week debut – with help from grandad and uncle

Robyn Green enlisted the help of her grandad and uncle to showcase her clothing brand GADGIE.

Robyn with the GADGIE models at London Fashion week, including grandad Eric (far left) and uncle Steven (second from left). Image: Phillip Banks/Jason Lloyd Evans/GADGIE
Robyn with the GADGIE models at London Fashion week, including grandad Eric (far left) and uncle Steven (second from left). Image: Phillip Banks/Jason Lloyd Evans/GADGIE
By Ellidh Aitken

A Dundee fashion designer has made her debut at London Fashion Week – with help on the runway from her grandad and uncle.

Robyn Green, 22, is behind clothing brand GADGIE, which takes inspiration from her working-class upbringing in the city.

The former St John’s High pupil showcased her first collection, HAME, at London Fashion Week last month as part of her master’s degree at the Jimmy Choo Academy.

Robyn’s uncle Steven Cox on the catwalk. Image: GADGIE/Instagram

Models taking to the catwalk included her 66-year-old grandad Eric Cox and uncle Steven Cox, 36.

Robyn aimed to pay tribute to “the people and communities that shaped me into who I am today” while her brand name, GADGIE, pays homage to ned culture.

Her designs feature a mix of menswear, with each look inspired by different people she found herself surrounded by while growing up in Dundee.

This included her great-gran, “ned culture” and football hooligans.

London Fashion Week ‘a shock to the system’ for Dundee designer Robyn

Robyn told The Courier: “It has all been a shock to the system.

“I moved to London for a year to do my masters with the Jimmy Choo Academy and it meant I was able to show at London Fashion Week.

“It felt like it didn’t sink in, I was running about like crazy sorting all the models and then when my stuff was going out I realised it was all happening.

“It was a whole year of work leading up to it and then it was over in a few minutes.”

Robyn’s grandad Eric was decked out in Gangster Gladrags – a striped sweater vest and upcycled Scotland flag shorts – while uncle Steven wore an outfit named Football Fooligan – upcycled shorts made from football scarves with a matching scarf.

Most of the models carried cans of Tennents. Image: Chris Yates/GADGIE Instagram
Robyn’s grandad Eric Cox. Image: Chris Yates/GADGIE Instagram
A look titled ‘Shoap then bookies then clubby’. Image: Chris Yates/GADGIE Instagram
Robyn took inspiration from her own great-gran. Image: Philip Banks/Jason Lloyd Evans/GADGIE Instagram

Most models took to the catwalk with cans of Tennents in hand, while one carried a “granny trolley” fabricated with tea towels.

Robyn added: “When my grandad came out he got a huge cheer.

“I wanted to use models of diverse ages because it is inspired by growing up in council estates and by my family.

“I don’t think my grandad realised how big it would be, he thought it was a small presentation, then when he got to London I told him it was in front of 600 people.

“But he was loving it when he was on the runway.

“My uncle also took part and was wearing the football scarf look.

“The collection is called Hame and it’s inspired by different people I found myself around growing up, people I would see in Dundee – my great gran, ned culture and football hooligans.”

@_gadgie

Debut collection “HAME” at London Fashion Week 2024 where we represented the Jimmy Choo Academy. Check us out over on Instagram @_gadgie to see some bts of the show and the Scottish collaborators we worked with throughout the year! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @JCA London . . . #jimmychoo #londonfashionweek #emergingfashiondesigner #menswearbrand #debutcollection #newgen #scottishfashion #scottishcreative #scottishbrand #jimmychoo #creativescotland

♬ original sound – GADGIE

After leaving school, Robyn originally studied fashion and textiles at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Despite plans to travel after graduation, she was offered a scholarship at the Jimmy Choo Academy in London to study a master’s degree in fashion entrepreneurship and brand innovation after being scouted at an event.

Robyn said: “I was planning on going travelling after finishing my undergrad but someone from the academy contacted me after I took part in an event in London.

“They asked if I would be interested in the master’s and I just went for it, it was the best decision I have made.

“When I first found myself in London I had impostor syndrome, I felt like a wee stupid girl from Scotland.

‘If there are fashion weeks in London and Paris, why not in Scotland?’

“But my show got a great response. Before that, I was comparing myself and thinking about how my collection was more light-hearted than the others.

“I just moved back to Dundee three weeks ago and my next step is getting a studio here, I have seen a couple of places and I am just waiting to hear back.

“I want to base myself in Scotland and create a community in Scotland for designers and creators.

“We shouldn’t need to travel to London and different places to work in this industry.

“If there are fashion weeks in London and Paris, why not in Scotland?”

More from Dundee

Pentland Crescent in Dundee.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Dundee 'knife and hammer attack'
Robert Stratton death
Dundee double killer who stabbed cousins at family vigil dies in prison
3
Marc Lannen is on trial at Dundee High Court
Jury out in trial of Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder
Rosemary Spence will manage Time & Tide Broughty Ferry, which is moving into a former butcher shop. Image: Supplied
'Quirky' interiors shop to open in former Broughty Ferry butcher
2
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, comet
Gallery: Courier readers capture 'comet of the century' in stunning photos
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh.
Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries
The attack happened at playing fields close to Baldragon Academy. Image: Google Street View
Teen boy charged over attack on dog walker at Dundee playing fields
Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser who put girlfriend in sleeper hold until she blacked out was 'only…
Marc Lannen is on trial at Dundee High Court
Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder tells jury: 'I think I soothed…
Charlotte Smith at Dundee Law, where she captured the Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
Dundee woman captures comet last seen 80,000 years ago as stargazers flock to the…

Conversation