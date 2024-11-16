Two arrested following ‘serious assault’ on man, 44, in Kinross

A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a “serious assault” in Kinross.

It is understood the man was stabbed.

Two men, aged 26 and 37 have been arrested in connection with the incident after being stopped by police in Dundee.

The condition of the injured man is not known.

The incident happened in Avenue Road, Kinross around 9.40pm on Friday.

The pair arrested were stopped in Dundee around 12.55am on Saturday.

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm we received a report of the serious assault of a 44-year-old man at a property on Avenue Road, Kinross.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers carrying out enquiries stopped a car on Myrekirk, Dundee, around 12.55am on Saturday and two men, aged 26 and 37 were arrested in connection.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

One eye-witness described seeing around 20 police vehicles and five ambulances in Avenue Road in Kinross on Friday night.

Another local said: “My friend was coming home last night sometime after 10pm.

“They saw a guy in a hood come running past.

“Three guys then came out of Bowton Road chasing after him.”

Another resident said: “I didn’t hear anything last night but today there have been police cars travelling up and down the High Street all day.

“I hope the person is okay.”