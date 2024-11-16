Two arrested following ‘serious assault’ on man, 44, in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Two arrested following ‘serious assault’ on man, 44, in Kinross

Two men aged 26 and 37 were stopped in a car in Dundee in connection with the incident when the man is understood to have been stabbed

By Lindsey Hamilton & Stephen Eighteen
Kinross stabbing
The scene in Avenue Road, Kinross. Image: Stephen Eighteen

A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a “serious assault” in Kinross.

It is understood the man was stabbed.

Two men, aged 26 and 37 have been arrested in connection with the incident after being stopped by police in Dundee.

The condition of the injured man is not known.

The incident happened in Avenue Road, Kinross around 9.40pm on Friday.

The pair arrested were stopped in Dundee around 12.55am on Saturday.

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm we received a report of the serious assault of a 44-year-old man at a property on Avenue Road, Kinross.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers carrying out enquiries stopped a car on Myrekirk, Dundee, around 12.55am on Saturday and two men, aged 26 and 37 were arrested in connection.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

One eye-witness described seeing around 20 police vehicles and five ambulances in Avenue Road in Kinross on Friday night.

kinross stabbing
Police at the scene. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

Another local said: “My friend was coming home last night sometime after 10pm.

“They saw a guy in a hood come running past.

“Three guys then came out of Bowton Road chasing after him.”

Another resident said: “I didn’t hear anything last night but today there have been police cars travelling up and down the High Street all day.

“I hope the person is okay.”

 

