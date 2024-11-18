Police ‘extremely concerned’ for welfare of missing Dundee man, 43

Police are growing “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a missing Dundee man they believe is not suitably clothed.

Jamie Duncan was last seen around 6.20pm on Sunday near Lyndhurst Terrace.

The 43-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Jamie has short brown hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and was topless.

Police appeal for missing Dundee man

Sergeant Adam Harrison said: “We are growing extremely concerned for Jamie’s welfare.

“It is cold outside tonight and we believe Jamie is not suitably clothed.

“It’s important that we trace him as soon as possible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to ensure that Jamie is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen him or has any idea of his whereabouts to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 2767 of November 17.