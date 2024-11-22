Photo taken of The Smiths bassist in Dundee becomes huge mural in his home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photo taken of The Smiths bassist in Dundee becomes huge mural in his home city

The picture of Andy Rourke was snapped at the Caird Hall in 1985 by Nalinee Darmrong.

By Chloe Burrell
Andy Rourke mural in Manchester.
The mural of Andy Rourke in Manchester. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action/Facebook

A photograph taken of The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke in Dundee has been immortalised as a huge mural in the band’s home city.

The image – which shows Rourke performing at the Caird Hall as part of the group’s 1985 tour – was taken by photographer Nalinee Darmrong.

Rourke passed away in May 2023 from pancreatic cancer, aged 59.

The street art, which has been painted by artist Akse P19 and was unveiled on Thursday, was crowdfunded by The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce.

It is on display in the band’s home city of Manchester on the side of the Wheatsheaf Pub on Oak Street.

All extra money raised from the mural is set to go to charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

The Smiths photographer recalls day she took iconic photo of Andy Rourke in Dundee

Nalinee, 56, from Washington DC, says she can recall the day she took the iconic photo in Dundee.

She told The Courier: “I was a fly on the wall, and I very much preferred that.

“It was utterly amazing, I had full access at 17/18 years old.

“I had no idea that my photos would ever be shown to anyone, let alone in a book (The Smiths, Rizzoli Publishers, 2016) and then now on the side of a proper Mancunian pub, The Wheatsheaf in the Northern Quarter.

“The band were kind of like my big brothers, always making sure I was OK, keeping me out of trouble.

“I remember this image was from Dundee Caird Hall in 1985 because I had taken photos previously in the day outside the hall.

“The sun was setting, and there were amazing shadows on the pillars and steps outside the venue.

“(It was a) beautiful place, inside and out.”

Andy Rourke.
Andy Rourke at the Caird Hall in 1985. Image: Nalinee Darmrong
Mike Joyce at the Andy Rourke mural.
Mike Joyce at the mural. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action

Nalinee says the image was chosen after Joyce messaged her in the wake of Rourke’s death.

She said: “The image popped up on a Google search and then he found out later I had taken the photo.

“It’s been completely surreal – I’ve broken into tears a couple of times.

“It’s beautiful but bittersweet.

“I can’t believe a part of me will remain in Manchester forever, as well as Dundee.”

A ticket for The Smiths gig at the Caird Hall on September 26 1985.
Andy Rourke.
Andy Rourke photographed by Nalinee outside the Caird Hall. Image: Nalinee Darmrong
The Smiths.
The Smiths. Image: Alamy

Nalinee described Rourke as a “down-to-earth, kind, lovely human being”.

She added: “Now truly There is Light that Never Goes Out at The Wheatsheaf in Manchester, and Andy’s legacy is not only for Mancunians, but also for world citizens – to visit, reminisce, and share their Smiths experiences with their loved ones.”

Mike says he wanted to raise money for the mural after being left “devastated” by Rourke’s passing.

He said: I’ve been looking for a way to celebrate his life and musical contributions.

“The mural in the heart of Manchester is a place where fans can gather to pay tribute.

“Thanks to the Wheatsheaf Pub for offering such a perfect spot, and to the community for supporting this effort.”

