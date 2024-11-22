Photo taken of The Smiths bassist in Dundee becomes huge mural in his home city

A photograph taken of The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke in Dundee has been immortalised as a huge mural in the band’s home city.

The image – which shows Rourke performing at the Caird Hall as part of the group’s 1985 tour – was taken by photographer Nalinee Darmrong.

Rourke passed away in May 2023 from pancreatic cancer, aged 59.

The street art, which has been painted by artist Akse P19 and was unveiled on Thursday, was crowdfunded by The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce.

It is on display in the band’s home city of Manchester on the side of the Wheatsheaf Pub on Oak Street.

All extra money raised from the mural is set to go to charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

The Smiths photographer recalls day she took iconic photo of Andy Rourke in Dundee

Nalinee, 56, from Washington DC, says she can recall the day she took the iconic photo in Dundee.

She told The Courier: “I was a fly on the wall, and I very much preferred that.

“It was utterly amazing, I had full access at 17/18 years old.

“I had no idea that my photos would ever be shown to anyone, let alone in a book (The Smiths, Rizzoli Publishers, 2016) and then now on the side of a proper Mancunian pub, The Wheatsheaf in the Northern Quarter.

“The band were kind of like my big brothers, always making sure I was OK, keeping me out of trouble.

“I remember this image was from Dundee Caird Hall in 1985 because I had taken photos previously in the day outside the hall.

“The sun was setting, and there were amazing shadows on the pillars and steps outside the venue.

“(It was a) beautiful place, inside and out.”

Nalinee says the image was chosen after Joyce messaged her in the wake of Rourke’s death.

She said: “The image popped up on a Google search and then he found out later I had taken the photo.

“It’s been completely surreal – I’ve broken into tears a couple of times.

“It’s beautiful but bittersweet.

“I can’t believe a part of me will remain in Manchester forever, as well as Dundee.”

Nalinee described Rourke as a “down-to-earth, kind, lovely human being”.

She added: “Now truly There is Light that Never Goes Out at The Wheatsheaf in Manchester, and Andy’s legacy is not only for Mancunians, but also for world citizens – to visit, reminisce, and share their Smiths experiences with their loved ones.”

Mike says he wanted to raise money for the mural after being left “devastated” by Rourke’s passing.

He said: I’ve been looking for a way to celebrate his life and musical contributions.

“The mural in the heart of Manchester is a place where fans can gather to pay tribute.

“Thanks to the Wheatsheaf Pub for offering such a perfect spot, and to the community for supporting this effort.”