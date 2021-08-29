Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

VIDEO: East 17 top off a fantastic day at the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty

By Claire Warrender
August 29 2021, 9.59am Updated: August 29 2021, 11.58am

Nineties favourites East 17 brought the curtain down on the first Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in five years.

The trio took to the stage in the car park at Kelty Community Centre where they belted out their best-known chart hits.

East 17 take to the stage. Picture: Steven Brown/DCT Media

The band topped off a fantastic day, which saw around 5,000 people take to the streets to watch the bizarre, but gruelling, event.

And they even joked to the amazed crowd that they’d consider taking part next year.

They’d better start training soon, however, as the event sees men carry a 50kg bag of coal over a one kilometre, uphill course.

Some people are even known to collapse along the way.

‘Hell Hill’

But there was no such concern for this year’s winner, 22-year-old Wallace Nelson.

He breezed the course in under five minutes then declared he was off to play rugby in the afternoon.

Wallace Nelson warming up before his rugby match. Picture: Steven Brown/DCT Media.

Wallace even won a second prize for his “supreme effort” on what’s known as Hell Hill – the steepest part of Kelty’s main street.

“I’m buzzing like an old fridge,” he said.

“It was really hard, ,much harder than training.

“My heart and my head were pounding. It’s some distance.”

Women carry a lighter bag of 25kg but even that requires tremendous strength.

Caroline Leck, 45, from Carnock fell to the ground after finishing ahead of the pack.

Caroline Leck, right, with fellow-competitor Ashley Jarvis.

“I can’t believe I did it,” she said.

“The bag was slipping down my back but I just kept going slow and steady and I did it!”

Spider-Man and Scooby Doo

The Scottish Coal Championship is one of only two coal races in the world.

And it involves the whole family, with children taking part with smaller bags.

There’s also a mascots’ race, which this year saw Fife Flyers mascot Geordie Munro beat off stiff competition from the likes of Spider-Man, Buzz Lightyear and Scooby Doo.

The mascots enjoyed the day. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

And there was even a former Prime Minister on hand as Gordon Brown took to the main stage to congratulate the winners on their “strength and endurance”.

“It’s great to see so many people out,” he said.

“It’s probably a release from all the tensions of the last year.”

Gordon Brown chatting to the crowd. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

Singers, dancers, jugglers and a pipe band added to the party atmosphere, before the community centre concert at tea-time.

Organiser Michael Boyle said it had been a marvellous event.

“It’s been amazing and Wallace in particular absolutely pummelled the race.”

A member of the audience joined East 17 on stage.

