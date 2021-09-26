Missing Glenrothes teenager, 14, traced safe and well By Alasdair Clark September 26 2021, 7.40pm Updated: September 27 2021, 9.31am Police say the missing teen has been traced safe and well Police officers in Fife who appealed for help to trace a missing 14-year-old have say they have now been traced safe and well. The teenager was reported missing from the Stuart Road area of Glenrothes around 3pm on Sunday September 26. In an update on Monday morning, officers thanked the public for their assistance. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Aimee/Alex Moody has been traced safe and well. “Thank you for all the shares on our previous appeals.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Missing Glenrothes 17-year-old traced safe and well by police Arbroath man, 72, charged after ‘assault’ on 14-year-old boy Alan Taylor: Search for missing Dundee man after car found in Glencoe Police and fire crews called after lorry crashes into house in Burntisland