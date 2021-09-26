Missing Glenrothes teenager, 14, traced safe and well

Police officers in Fife who appealed for help to trace a missing 14-year-old have say they have now been traced safe and well.

The teenager was reported missing from the Stuart Road area of Glenrothes around 3pm on Sunday September 26.

In an update on Monday morning, officers thanked the public for their assistance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Aimee/Alex Moody has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for all the shares on our previous appeals.”