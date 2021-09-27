New Food Warehouse in Kirkcaldy reveals opening date next month

The new Food Warehouse in Kirkcaldy has revealed its opening date as staff get ready to welcome customers to the Esplanade store.

Food Warehouse, run by Iceland, will take over premises vacated by Lidl last month after they changed locations.

As staff prepare the store for customers, Food Warehouse has announced it will finally open the new store in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday November 30 at 8am.

A spokesperson for the frozen food chain confirmed: “The Food Warehouse can confirm that work has begun on site for the brand new Kirkcaldy store.

“We look forward to welcoming customers on November 30 where they can pick up a huge range of great value, family-favourite products across frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines.”

Lidl opened its new store further down the Esplanade, leaving its current premises vacant since it moved out on August 25.

Store opening brings new jobs to Kirkcaldy

Food Warehouse will also bring new jobs to the town, with three vacancies currently being advertised by Iceland in Kirkcaldy.

The firm says they are searching for a deputy manager, a team leader and a part-time retail assistant to work in the shop.

The move by Lidl also created new jobs, with the company saying it would hire an additional 35 people as well as retaining all of its staff from the old store.

Lidl’s new larger store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and electric vehicle charging points.

Ahead of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022, the store will also have a money-back recycling station.