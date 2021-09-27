Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Food Warehouse in Kirkcaldy reveals opening date next month

By Alasdair Clark
September 27 2021, 12.19pm Updated: September 27 2021, 12.20pm
Staff are preparing the store to open in November

The new Food Warehouse in Kirkcaldy has revealed its opening date as staff get ready to welcome customers to the Esplanade store.

Food Warehouse, run by Iceland, will take over premises vacated by Lidl last month after they changed locations.

As staff prepare the store for customers, Food Warehouse has announced it will finally open the new store in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday November 30 at 8am.

A spokesperson for the frozen food chain confirmed: “The Food Warehouse can confirm that work has begun on site for the brand new Kirkcaldy store.

It will replace the Lidl store that was vacated last month

“We look forward to welcoming customers on November 30 where they can pick up a huge range of great value, family-favourite products across frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines.”

Lidl opened its new store further down the Esplanade, leaving its current premises vacant since it moved out on August 25.

Store opening brings new jobs to Kirkcaldy

Food Warehouse will also bring new jobs to the town, with three vacancies currently being advertised by Iceland in Kirkcaldy.

The firm says they are searching for a deputy manager, a team leader and a part-time retail assistant to work in the shop.

The move by Lidl also created new jobs, with the company saying it would hire an additional 35 people as well as retaining all of its staff from the old store.

Lidl’s new larger store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and electric vehicle charging points.

Ahead of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022, the store will also have a money-back recycling station.

