More heavy rain forecast for Tayside and Fife after roads left flooded

More heavy rain is forecast to hit Tayside and Fife on Friday after roads in the region were left flooded overnight.

The Met Office is warning of “persistent” rainfall in the area as the unsettled spell of weather continues.

It comes ahead of a predicted fall in temperatures next week, with the mercury dipping close to freezing in some areas at the start of November.

Several roads in Fife were left flooded on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the country was hit with heavy rain, including parts of Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and stretches of the M90.

Warning of more ‘persistent’ rain in Tayside and Fife

According to the latest forecast, it will be mainly dry on Thursday night with minimum temperatures of about 7°C.

But by Friday morning there will be outbreaks of rain, with the Met Office saying some of these will become “persistent by the end of the morning”.

Areas of west Fife are expected to once again be worst hit. Temperatures will rise to about 12°C.

Further rainfall is expected over the weekend, with a warning of “widespread” and often heavy spells on Sunday across Tayside and Fife.

By Monday, chilly north-westerly winds are expected to arrive, meaning temperatures are likely to dip into single figures during the day, and to about 2°C or 3°C for many parts at night.

Forecasters predict conditions will remain unsettled throughout the rest of the week – in the lead-up to Bonfire Night – with the potential for more strong winds, and some snow in northern mountainous areas.

However, Tayside and Fife appear to have escaped the worst of the weather, with some areas in the central belt and the Borders seeing torrential downpours and flooding.

The conditions have affected public transport, including trains running on the West Coast Mainline between Scotland and north-west England.

Our teams are working hard to get to and examine the areas on the West Coast Mainline near Lockerbie which have flooded, closing the line in both directions. Sorry if you’re affected please check with your train operator for alternative arrangements. @AvantiWestCoast @TPEassist — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 28, 2021

☔ Speed restrictions remain in place on several routes due to the continued heavy rain. Delays and alterations to services across these routes are ongoing – please plan ahead and check your journey before travelling. Latest updates here: https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/M3UFFYeJov — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 28, 2021

Yellow and amber Met Office warnings are in place for areas of Scotland, England and Wales on Thursday and Friday.

Sepa has also issued a series of flood warnings and alerts across Scotland.

A major incident has been declared in Hawick due to flooding, while some schools in Dumfries and Galloway have ben forced to close.