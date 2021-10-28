Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

More heavy rain forecast for Tayside and Fife after roads left flooded

By Bryan Copland
October 28 2021, 5.05pm Updated: October 28 2021, 6.22pm
More heavy rain is set to hit Tayside and Fife.
More heavy rain is set to hit Tayside and Fife.

More heavy rain is forecast to hit Tayside and Fife on Friday after roads in the region were left flooded overnight.

The Met Office is warning of “persistent” rainfall in the area as the unsettled spell of weather continues.

It comes ahead of a predicted fall in temperatures next week, with the mercury dipping close to freezing in some areas at the start of November.

Several roads in Fife were left flooded on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the country was hit with heavy rain, including parts of Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and stretches of the M90.

Warning of more ‘persistent’ rain in Tayside and Fife

According to the latest forecast, it will be mainly dry on Thursday night with minimum temperatures of about 7°C.

But by Friday morning there will be outbreaks of rain, with the Met Office saying some of these will become “persistent by the end of the morning”.

Areas of west Fife are expected to once again be worst hit. Temperatures will rise to about 12°C.

Further rainfall is expected over the weekend, with a warning of “widespread” and often heavy spells on Sunday across Tayside and Fife.

By Monday, chilly north-westerly winds are expected to arrive, meaning temperatures are likely to dip into single figures during the day, and to about 2°C or 3°C for many parts at night.

Forecasters predict conditions will remain unsettled throughout the rest of the week – in the lead-up to Bonfire Night – with the potential for more strong winds, and some snow in northern mountainous areas.

However, Tayside and Fife appear to have escaped the worst of the weather, with some areas in the central belt and the Borders seeing torrential downpours and flooding.

The conditions have affected public transport, including trains running on the West Coast Mainline between Scotland and north-west England.

Yellow and amber Met Office warnings are in place for areas of Scotland, England and Wales on Thursday and Friday.

Sepa has also issued a series of flood warnings and alerts across Scotland.

A major incident has been declared in Hawick due to flooding, while some schools in Dumfries and Galloway have ben forced to close.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier