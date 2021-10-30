Police arrest man, 38, after incident closes Dunfermline street By Neil Henderson October 30 2021, 5.21pm Updated: October 30 2021, 6.20pm Police swooped on the vehicle in Whitefield Road in Dunfermline. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Two teenagers and woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies Man dies after being arrested by police in Derbyshire Lorry driver to stand trial over Fife police vehicle crash Two men arrested following ‘dust-up’ on Dundee street