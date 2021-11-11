Fife garage door decked in Union Jack and poppies for Remembrance Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife artist has transformed a garage door into a tribute to fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day.

Kyle Page created the mural on the garage of Leslie business owner David Goldie.

David, who owns the Station Hotel in the village, said he wanted to pay tribute to those who served their country and decided on the artwork at his Anderson Drive home.

Artist Kyle devoted 40 hours of labour into creating the “lest we forget” mural.

The painting depicts two soldiers on the backdrop of the Union Jack with red poppies and photographs of the art have been shared and liked thousands of times online.

It is not the first time Kyle’s work has been snapped up by David, as his art hangs in the Station Hotel bar, alongside paintings by his grandfather, Jimmy Page.

After unveiling the design, David said he was “delighted” with the end product.

‘A wee tribute’

He added: “I’ve been thinking of getting something done for a few years now to the garage.

“I had a design in my mind for what I was looking to do and spoke to Kyle and he has created something off that – I’m delighted with it.”

The 63-year-old added: “This is a wee tribute to those who have served their country and to those that have sadly not come home.

“I’ve been getting loads of compliments since it was unveiled.

“There has been a few images posted up online and it has gone down well with a lot of people locally and further afield.”

Kyle created the design by freehand and said he was more than happy to help his neighbour.

‘It went viral’

He added: “David had shown me the design of the silhouette of two soldiers with poppies all around them.

“He asked me if I could do something freehand with that design whilst putting some of my own creative touches to it.

“It’s the first sort of garage painting I’ve ever done and it took around 40 hours in total.

“David said he would like to have something in place for Remembrance Day and I’m delighted he is happy with it.

“I shared the design online after I’d completed it and it went viral.

“We ended up getting over 3,000 likes on one of the sites and it has also gone down well on a few veteran pages as well.

“I’m more used to doing self-portraits but there has been a further enquiry about doing another garage door as well.”

Millions of people will observe a minute’s silence on Thursday November 11 to mark Remembrance Day.