Almost 100 Covid cases reported at St Andrews University in one week

St Andrews University is dealing with a major Covid outbreak after almost 100 cases were reported in the space of a week.

Data provided by the university shows that there have been 96 reported cases since November 4.

A total of 86 of the infections are students while 10 are among staff. It comes after a number of Halloween events over the weekend of October 31.

The new cases make up a large chunk of those reported since September 1, which totals 221.

Willie Rennie, North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP, has said: “There is no doubt this is a concern and everyone, students, staff and the wider community, need to be very careful with mixing, especially indoors, hygiene and face coverings.

“If this spike had happened before we had the vaccine I would be fearful for the widespread health impact but because so many people have been vaccinated people now have a level of protection.

“Whilst the vaccine protects us from severe illness, it is less effective at stopping the spread, which is why we need to be very careful.

“I have spoken to the university’s authorities and have confidence that their Covid Rapid Response Team are doing everything they can to stop further spread.”

Clare Peddie, Vice-Principal of Education at the university, has said: “Our Covid Rapid Response Team has picked up an increase in cases in our student community, linked to social events, including an off-campus ball last weekend, and earlier Halloween parties.

“Most transmissions are taking place in social settings, shared transport, house parties, and informal gatherings.

“The current spike appears to be affecting mostly second and third year students, and the vast majority of those affected live in private accommodation.

“A very small number have been recorded in university halls of residence.

“Most importantly, to the best of our knowledge, no one is seriously ill. There is no evidence at all of any transmission of Covid in the classroom or in teaching settings.

“The Scottish Government’s declared policy of “living with” the virus rather than trying to eradicate it means that spikes like this are to be expected.

“The ongoing work of our Covid Rapid Response Team means that we’re quick to pick up on changes in infection rate in our community, and quick to respond.”

Fife as a region

In recent statistics, the region of Fife has had alarmingly high figures.

Between November, 5, 2021 and November, 12, 2021, 1,606 people had a confirmed positive test result.

This shows an increase of 12.8% compared to the previous 7 days.

As of November 12, there were 219 new cases reported and two new deaths.