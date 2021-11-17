Cupar skatepark refurbishment campaign backed by Olympic rowing medallist Polly Swann

An error occurred. Please try again.

A community group is launching a campaign to redevelop Cupar Skatepark and build a pump track alongside.

Around 500 people have already signed an online petition ahead of a public meeting on December 2.

Amongst those supporting the campaign is Olympic rowing medallist Polly Swann who said: “As an Olympian and a doctor I can’t emphasise enough how important projects like this are for young people in our community.

“Encouraging people into sport and activity at any stage in life is so important for mental and physical health so I fully support this cause.”

Community asset

Cupar man Ben Kinnear, who is helping launch the campaign, described skateparks and pump tracks as “massive community assets” that benefit the whole local area.

However, the existing skatepark and old dirt BMX track in Duffus Park is now in need of refurbishment to increase its use and offer an improved facility for everyone in the local area.

“We grew up skating around the local area and having moved back to Cupar a number of years ago always thought it needed upgrading,” says Ben, who now works full time at GB Snowsport as a freestyle snowboard coach.

“We decided to start a petition to illustrate the demand and have spoken to local kids of all ages who would use an upgraded park.

“Also, working in sport myself, I recognise the big positive impacts skateparks have across the country.

“I’m aware that plenty of other new and upgraded skateparks and pumptracks have popped up all over Scotland and Fife, so felt like now is the time to launch an initiative here in Cupar.”

Fantastic location

Ben describes the existing skatepark and old dirt BMX track as being in a fantastic location next to Duffus Park.

With some upgrading, he believes the park would be more useable for a large number of different users including scooters, BMX, skateboarders, cyclists, mountain bikes and roller blades.

“The magic of skateparks across the country is you see really good inter-generational play and community use for all,” he says.

“Using the existing space we hope to raise funds to redevelop the skatepark with input on the design from local skatepark users.

“At the same time, we hope to raise funds to develop the dirt track into a proper modern pumptrack that would create a great space for the whole community to learn skills.

“We also hope that this project will involve updated lighting to the area to create a safer space especially in the winter.

“Only this week I was chatting to local kids there who are disappointed they can’t use the skatepark beyond 5pm at this time of year!

“The idea that there isn’t somewhere for kids to go and safely skate is pretty sad in this day – especially placed in the context of the wider social and health problems facing Scotland as a whole.”

Community support

Around 100 comments of support have been added to the petition so far, including Gemma Bissett who said: “Delighted to hear of these efforts and hugely grateful as I have two young children who I know would benefit from such a fantastic resource in the future”.

The group’s petition can be found at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/cupar-skatepark-redevelopment.

A public meeting has been arranged for 7pm on December 2 at Cupar’s Duffus Sports Hub.