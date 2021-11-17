Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews scientists discover why people suit certain colours of clothes better

By Katy Scott
November 17 2021, 11.54am Updated: November 17 2021, 1.22pm
st andrews colours
The research scientifically connected skin tones and colours that suit people.

Experts at St Andrews University have found the “first scientific evidence” that a person’s complexion determines the colour of clothing that suits them.

New research led by the School of Psychology and Neuroscience has uncovered the colours that suit different skin tones.

Scientists found people have strong preferences for red and blue clothing.

Participants in the research favoured blue hues to match fair skin and warm orange/red hues to match tanned skin.

First scientific proof

There is extensive fashion stylist advice on clothing colours that considers personal categories depending on skin, hair and eye colour.

However, these categories have not been defined scientifically and the St Andrews team say advice is often inconsistent across different stylists.

Researchers speculated that colour-matching might come from the association between warm climates and a darker complexion.

They wanted to test the idea that people subconsciously associate blue colours with a cooler climate, where there are more fair-skinned individuals.

St Andrews University quad.
Scientists at St Andrews University have confirmed the link.

The findings have been published in the journal Perception/i-Perception.

Professor David Perrett, lead scientist, said: “Our study used 12 facial images of white women captured under standard lighting: six were fair-skinned, six were more tanned.

“Measurements confirmed that the tanned group had skin that was darker and more yellow, reflecting higher levels of the skin pigment melanin.

“We recruited 160 participants to provide their opinions on what colours suited the different faces.

“Using custom software, participants could alter the colour of simulated clothing to suit each of the 12 target faces.

st andrews colours
Participants chose from a variety of colours and complexions.

“We gave participants a whole spectrum of colours to choose from. In addition, the colours could be adjusted in brightness or in saturation (vividness).

“Despite the complete range of hues available, participants tended to focus their choice on blues and orange/reds.

“To our surprise, there was also was good agreement from the public about which colours went best with which complexion – 75% of participants thought blue hues looked better on women with a fair complexion, while orange/reds were selected for women with a darker complexion.”

‘Industry worth trillions’

Dr Reiner Sprengelmeyer, from the School of Psychology and Neuroscience, came up with the idea to examine the link between skin colour and clothing colour.

He said: “Clothing is important to self-esteem and psychological health.

“Finding out rules that help people look their best is therefore important.

“Indeed, the global fashion industry is worth trillions of dollars, and colour is a major factor in choice of garments.”

