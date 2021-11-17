Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Links Market to return to Fife in 2022 after two-year absence due to Covid

By Alasdair Clark
November 17 2021, 8.24pm Updated: November 18 2021, 9.27am
Links Market in Kirkcaldy, Fife
The Links Market is planned for April 2022

The Links Market is set to return to Fife in 2022 after Covid forced the Kirkcaldy street fair’s cancellation for two years.

Europe’s longest street fair, the Links Market is usually held annually in Kirkcaldy and dates back over 700 years.

Organisers have said they are planning to bring the fair back to Fife in 2022 after over 18 months of uncertainty.

Coronavirus forced them to cancel the fair in 2020, and despite plans to go ahead in 2021 it was called off due to lingering second lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

The market dates back some 700 years

The event is being planned by the Showmen’s Guild for five days next year, running from April 13 until April 18 on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

Welcoming the return of the Links Market, locals said they had their fingers crossed that nothing would happen to force its cancellation.

“That’s good news, let’s hope it definitely happens,” Colin Hickman said.

Graham Sadowski added: “It’s going ahead as stated so it’s something to look forward to.”

Organisers hope the street fair will return for 5 days in April next year

The chair of the Showmen’s Guild in Scotland confirmed plans were underway for the fair, which he said would comply with any coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Alex James Colquhoun told Fife Today: “We are absolutely delighted the planning has begun for next year’s Links Market.

“We may have to make some changes to the way the market operates to comply with any Covid restrictions that would be in place at the time of the fair.”

Locals said they had their “fingers crossed” it would go ahead

He pointed out that Burntisland Fair was able to go ahead earlier this year despite fears it would also be cancelled.

The popular funfair went ahead after talks with Fife Council to ensure public health was protected.

Thousands attended after the fair opened in Burntisland on July 6, with people from across the Kingdom seen queuing up for rides.

The return will be welcomed by showmen, whose income had been hit like many self-employed people due to coronavirus.

Welcome return of fairs for showmen

54-year-old showman Alan Newsome told The Courier previously about the impact of the pandemic on the business – with some deciding to leave the trade.

“There’s ones that’s decided not to carry on in the business, to sell what they’ve got, sell their equipment and try and go down another route,” he said.

