Links Market to return to Fife in 2022 after two-year absence due to Covid

The Links Market is set to return to Fife in 2022 after Covid forced the Kirkcaldy street fair’s cancellation for two years.

Europe’s longest street fair, the Links Market is usually held annually in Kirkcaldy and dates back over 700 years.

Organisers have said they are planning to bring the fair back to Fife in 2022 after over 18 months of uncertainty.

Coronavirus forced them to cancel the fair in 2020, and despite plans to go ahead in 2021 it was called off due to lingering second lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

The event is being planned by the Showmen’s Guild for five days next year, running from April 13 until April 18 on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

Welcoming the return of the Links Market, locals said they had their fingers crossed that nothing would happen to force its cancellation.

“That’s good news, let’s hope it definitely happens,” Colin Hickman said.

Graham Sadowski added: “It’s going ahead as stated so it’s something to look forward to.”

The chair of the Showmen’s Guild in Scotland confirmed plans were underway for the fair, which he said would comply with any coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Alex James Colquhoun told Fife Today: “We are absolutely delighted the planning has begun for next year’s Links Market.

“We may have to make some changes to the way the market operates to comply with any Covid restrictions that would be in place at the time of the fair.”

He pointed out that Burntisland Fair was able to go ahead earlier this year despite fears it would also be cancelled.

The popular funfair went ahead after talks with Fife Council to ensure public health was protected.

Thousands attended after the fair opened in Burntisland on July 6, with people from across the Kingdom seen queuing up for rides.

The return will be welcomed by showmen, whose income had been hit like many self-employed people due to coronavirus.

Welcome return of fairs for showmen

54-year-old showman Alan Newsome told The Courier previously about the impact of the pandemic on the business – with some deciding to leave the trade.

“There’s ones that’s decided not to carry on in the business, to sell what they’ve got, sell their equipment and try and go down another route,” he said.