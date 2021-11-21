Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife family raise thousands for son with extremely rare condition

By Katy Scott
November 21 2021, 7.45pm Updated: November 21 2021, 7.49pm
fife mum raising funds for son with rare condition
Katrina Paterson with her partner Derek Kinloch dressed appropriately in fancy dress for their walk.

A Fife mum has raised over £3500 in three weeks to help her son access specialist help for his extremely rare medical condition.

Connor Paterson, from Gauldry, has lived with difficult and unexplained symptoms triggered randomly since he was born.

The 13-year-old has endured countless operations and procedures to treat the symptoms.

Now his family are keen to access specialist help to better understand Connor’s condition.

The family are taking part in a variety of activities, including fancy dress walks and auctions, to raise money towards the specialist care costing upwards of £20,000.

The couple are raising money for Katrina’s son Connor to access specialist treatment.

Katrina Paterson and her partner Derek Kinloch, 31, dressed up in wild fancy dress costumes on a sponsored winter walk on Saturday.

The pair walked from Gauldry to Dundee to raise money for Connor’s fund.

Connor often experiences bouts of extreme, recurring sickness which doctors cannot explain.

“They don’t actually have a name for what he has,” said mum Katrina, 43.

“But it creates symptoms and they name the symptoms it creates.

“Essentially his stomach to bowel paralyses and goes to sleep, and they can’t wake it back up again.

“He’ll be fine one minute, then sick every half hour for weeks.

“They can’t do anything to wake up his stomach, it’s just when his body decides.”

‘Something not right here’

Katrina said that doctors would often send the youngster home and blame his illness on a bug or reaction to injections.

“The whole time in my head I thought ‘there’s something not right here’,” said Katrina.

“He would just constantly be sick for a week.

“And because they say it’s viral, you believe them. But then he started being sick more often.

“At one point he was throwing up every 20 minutes for six weeks. He had lost so much weight, his back was like a xylophone.

“That’s when I put my foot down and said ‘there’s something not right here’.”

‘Low points’

Connor was admitted to hospital indefinitely, where doctors attempted to treat his symptoms.

The uncertainty around a diagnosis and treatment has led to some extreme lows in his life.

Katrina said: “He’s had so many needles, procedures, operations and every single time he says ‘why me?’

“He’s gone through some really low points and sometimes he couldn’t bare to continue with the treatment.

“I’ve lost count of how many attempts there have been to figure out what’s going on.”

fife fundraised fancy dress walk
Doctors think Connor was born with his condition.

However, the new fundraiser and the possibility of specialist insight into his rare condition has given Connor hope.

“I promised him that he won’t be poked and prodded and treated like a guinea pig,” said Katrina.

“It’ll be what he’s comfortable with.

“We’ve found a doctor in London, Professor Aziz, who specialises in Connor’s issues and we want to see what can be done to help him.

“He’s helped others with the same issue before.

“Connor said to me ‘if I can help one child not go through what I’ve gone through, then it’s worth it for that alone’.

“I just think that’s amazing.

“He says he wants to be a child psychologist and help other children so they don’t feel alone like he did — he’s determined.”

fife charity walk
The wild outfits garnered a lot of attention and extra donations.

Connor has met other people with the condition through the fundraiser, with a small community forming to offer support.

“They think there’s only two kids in the UK with his problem,” said Katrina.

“And not many more across the world, but Professor Aziz helped one girl we spoke to.

“So we decided to start the fundraiser three weeks ago and we’ve already managed to raise over £3500.

“Lots of people have donated things for auction and raffles.

“The sponsored walk went really well — people were tooting and waving and we got some donations on the way.

“We managed to raise £526.

“We’ve got a few more things planned, like Connor will be switching on the Gauldry Christmas lights on December 4 and we’ll be making and selling cards.

“He’s had such a hard life and if I can make it any better, I want to do that.”

People can donate towards Connor’s fund here.

