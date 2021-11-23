Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Probe launched as Fife crash leaves elderly man with serious injuries

By Alasdair Clark
November 23 2021, 9.38am Updated: November 23 2021, 10.17am
The incident happened on the A917 near Pittenweem
An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Pittenweem in Fife on Monday evening, police have said.

The crash took place at around 6.15pm on the A917 at the junction with the B942 just to the west of Pittenweem.

The 72-year-old pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries following the incident, police have said in an appeal for information.

The collision also involved a silver Ford Fiesta car. The occupants of the vehicle were all said to have been uninjured.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Nicky Young of the Road Policing Unit in Glenrothes said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either party involved in the collision before the incident or anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area from Monday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2863 of 22 November.”

