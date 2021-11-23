Probe launched as Fife crash leaves elderly man with serious injuries

An error occurred. Please try again.

An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Pittenweem in Fife on Monday evening, police have said.

The crash took place at around 6.15pm on the A917 at the junction with the B942 just to the west of Pittenweem.

The 72-year-old pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries following the incident, police have said in an appeal for information.

The collision also involved a silver Ford Fiesta car. The occupants of the vehicle were all said to have been uninjured.

Fife road closed for five hours following crash

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Nicky Young of the Road Policing Unit in Glenrothes said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either party involved in the collision before the incident or anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area from Monday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2863 of 22 November.”