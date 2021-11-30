Jocky Wilson: Bid to transform Kirkcaldy bar where darts legend once played

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans have been revealed to transform a Kirkcaldy bar where darts legend Jocky Wilson once played.

Proposals have been submitted to Fife Council to turn the Alpha Bar on Hayfield Road into a cafe and takeaway.

Wilson honed his skills as part of the darts team at the pub before going on to become two-time world champion.

The venue closed earlier this year after being a mainstay in the town for decades.

It was previously the subject of plans to become a shop.

What is being proposed?

The application for change of use of the building reveals plans for it to become a hot food takeaway, as well as having a sit-in area.

Desserts and ice-cream would also be served.

If the proposals go ahead it could create up to 18 jobs, according to Relish It, the Kirkcaldy-based firm behind the plans.

A statement supporting the application said: “The internal space will be altered allow an open plan seating area and separate kitchen area.

“A DDA complaint toilet will be installed with a sperate baby changing area.

“The works will also include for new internal signage, decorative wall panelling and new nonslip safety flooring.

“There will also be new fire detection system installed and escape lighting to comply with the current regulation.”

There are also plans to revamp the outside of the building to match others in the area.

From humble beginnings, Wilson went on to win the world darts title in 1982 and again in 1989.

As well as playing for the Alpha Bar darts team just yards from his home, he also represented the Lister Bar.

Despite later fading from the game, he remained a household name in the UK until his death in 2012.