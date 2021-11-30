Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jocky Wilson: Bid to transform Kirkcaldy bar where darts legend once played

By Neil Henderson
November 30 2021, 8.06am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.21am
Former Alpha Bar in Kirkcaldy where darts legend Jocky Wilson played.
Former Alpha Bar in Kirkcaldy where darts legend Jocky Wilson played.

Plans have been revealed to transform a Kirkcaldy bar where darts legend Jocky Wilson once played.

Proposals have been submitted to Fife Council to turn the Alpha Bar on Hayfield Road into a cafe and takeaway.

Wilson honed his skills as part of the darts team at the pub before going on to become two-time world champion.

The venue closed earlier this year after being a mainstay in the town for decades.

It was previously the subject of plans to become a shop.

What is being proposed?

The application for change of use of the building reveals plans for it to become a hot food takeaway, as well as having a sit-in area.

Desserts and ice-cream would also be served.

If the proposals go ahead it could create up to 18 jobs, according to Relish It, the Kirkcaldy-based firm behind the plans.

A statement supporting the application said: “The internal space will be altered allow an open plan seating area and separate kitchen area.

The former Alpha Bar building in Kirkcaldy where darts legend Jocky Wilson played before twice becoming World. Champion.

“A DDA complaint toilet will be installed with a sperate baby changing area.

“The works will also include for new internal signage, decorative wall panelling and new nonslip safety flooring.

“There will also be new fire detection system installed and escape lighting to comply with the current regulation.”

There are also plans to revamp the outside of the building to match others in the area.

Jocky Wilson, second from right, pictured alongside his Alpha Bar team mates.

From humble beginnings, Wilson went on to win the world darts title in 1982 and again in 1989.

As well as playing for the Alpha Bar darts team just yards from his home, he also represented the Lister Bar.

Despite later fading from the game, he remained a household name in the UK until his death in 2012.

Arise Sir Jocky? The life and times of darts legend Jocky Wilson and should he have been given a knighthood?

